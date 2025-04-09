Namibia: National Blood Transfusion Service Launches 'Red Saturday' Ahead of Easter Weekend

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) will paint the towns of Windhoek, Rehoboth, Swakopmund and Ongwediva red on Saturday.

The aim is to fill more than 200 bags of donated blood to mitigate blood shortages in the country.

According to a statement released on Monday, the event forms part of their ongoing #DareToCare campaign which reiterates the power people have to save lives by donating blood.

NamBTS marketing and donor relations manager Zita Tobin says with the regular donors at these towns, they are looking forward to surpassing expectations for donations.

"With the upcoming Easter holidays, this campaign seeks to ensure sufficient blood supplies for the country and to foster the culture of Namibians showing up for each other in times of need," Tobin says.

NamBTS calls on all existing and new donors to show up in numbers to achieve this goal, which will ensure sufficient blood reserves during Easter.