Namibia: No Woman Should Die While Giving Birth - - Luvindao

Newly appointed minister of health and social services, Esperance Luvindao, says no woman should die while giving birth.

The minister was speaking at the commemoration of World Health Day 2025 at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex on Monday.

This year's World Health Day theme, 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures', highlights the significance of maternal and newborn health.

Luvindao expressed concern about Namibia's high maternal mortality ratio of 215 deaths per 100 000 live births and neonatal mortality rate of 19 deaths per 1 000 live births, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2020.

"Addressing the health and nutrition of women, children, and adolescents is a key developmental agenda and priority for Namibia to ensure the long-term health and well-being of the nation," the minister said.

Additionally, she pointed out that WHO and the United Nations have set global targets to reduce maternal mortality to less than 70 per 100 000 live births by 2030, and to reduce neonatal mortality to less than 12 per 1 000 live births by 2030.

Luvindao further said there are several complications during delivery that cause maternal deaths in Namibia.

"All these causes can be prevented with good quality care and community engagement, as well as educating women to understand the danger signs and report to health facilities on time for medical interventions," she stated.

Similarly, the minister added, neonatal deaths - the deaths of newborn babies which occur within the first 28 days of life - are a cause for concern in Namibia, with several deaths reported due to malnutrition and diarrheal diseases.

Luvindao called for a multifaceted approach involving all stakeholders, as well as evidence-based interventions such as improved access to contraceptives, enhanced antenatal care, and skilled health worker attendance during childbirth and post-natal care.

World Health Day, observed annually on 7 April, is a WHO initiative aimed at raising awareness and mobilising action on pressing global health issues.

It was started by WHO in 1950 to unite governments, institutions and communities in addressing critical health priorities.