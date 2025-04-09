Southern Africa: Namibia Targets Zero Maternal Mortality

Katima Mulilo — Namibia is strongly committed to tackling maternal, neonatal, and child health challenges as a critical development priority. This was said by Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Esperance Luvindao yesterday during World Health Day commemoration.

The commemoration was held in Katima Mulilo under the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures."

Luvindao said no mother should die in the process of giving birth, as such deaths are preventable.

Namibia's Maternal Mortality Ratio stood at 215 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020, and a neonatal mortality rate of 19 per 1 000 live births, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As a signatory to international health commitments, Namibia is working toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Nutrition Targets by 2030. These include reducing maternal mortality to fewer than 70 deaths per 100 000 live births, and neonatal mortality to less than 12 deaths per 1 000 live births.

Luvindao identified obstetric haemor rhage, hypertensive disorders, infections, and delivery complications as the most common causes of maternal death--most of which are preventable with timely, quality care and strong community engagement.

On neo-natal health, she said pre-term birth complications, birth asphyxia, and infections, along with malnutrition and diarrhoeal diseases, remain the leading causes of preventable deaths in young children. Also speaking at the event, WHO Country Representative Dr. Richard Banda stressed the urgent need for equitable health services and the elimination of socio-economic and geographical disparities in access to care.

"Experience from around the world shows that progress is possible. We can end preventable maternal and newborn deaths," he said.

He highlighted the role of health education, community mobilisation, and the use of technology and innovation in improving health service delivery and enabling data-driven decision-making.

The call by WHO aligns with broader global efforts to build resilient health systems that leave no one behind.

Luvindao detailed key strategies that Namibia is pursuing to improve outcomes for mothers and children.

These include increased access to contraceptives to promote safe birth spacing and enhanced antenatal care with at least eight clinical visits per pregnancy.

Skilled birth attendance, encouraging women to deliver in health facilities, and expanded emergency obstetric and neo-natal care, especially in remote areas are other strategies.

Another strategy is post-natal follow-up care within six weeks of delivery in Namibia.

"Namibia is vast with difficult terrains, but we are working tirelessly to strengthen our healthcare systems to reach all corners of the country," she said. She also placed special emphasis on the first 1 000 days of life--from conception to a child's second birthday--as a window of opportunity for lifelong health and development.

Luvindao called on parents, communities, and local leaders to support health initiatives that give Namibia's children the best start in life.