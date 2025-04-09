Namibia: Lions Terrorise Judea Lyaboloma

Katima Mulilo — Residents of Ngonga and surrounding villages in the Zambezi's Judea Lyaboloma constituency are living in fear as a pride of nine lions continues to roam the area, killing livestock and posing a serious threat to human safety.

The lions have reportedly been terrorising the area for over a week, with villagers reporting multiple sightings - most recently on Sunday morning, when the pride was seen roaming openly in broad daylight through Ngonga.

Local leaders have sounded the alarm, expressing concern over the lack of a swift response from relevant authorities.

Judea Lyaboloma constituency councillor Humphrey Divai confirmed the severity of the situation, urging for immediate action.

"The situation is serious and deeply worrying," he said. "These lions are roaming dangerously close to people's homes. We've reported the matter to the nearest conservancy and relevant authorities, but it seems there is a slow and reluctant attitude in their response," Divai said.

He further emphasised the danger posed to schoolchildren who walk long distances early in the morning, stressing that lives are at risk.

However, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has responded to some of the incidents. Leeverty Muyoba, Control Warden in Zambezi, confirmed that their office had received earlier reports of lions in Lizauli and Namushasha villages and took action.

"Our staff members attended to those reports. Recently, we received reports that the lions are in the Ngonga area. Our team from Susuwe responded last Thursday, where one lion was shot and killed at a kraal," he said.

In an effort to manage the situation humanely and effectively, the ministry has since partnered with the Kwando Carnivore Project, with plans to use lion callers to attempt to lure, capture and relocate the lions--ideally to Bwabwata National Park.

Muyoba confirmed that a team from the Directorate of Scientific Services will be in the area on an unrelated assignment, supported by helicopter services, and will assist in locating the lions from the air.

Addressing the breakdown in communication, he noted, "Our office did not receive a call from councillor Divai's office, nor the report that was reportedly sent to you by his office."

Despite the conflicting accounts, both local and regional authorities agree that the safety of villagers remains a top priority. Community members are being urged to take precautions, report lion sightings immediately, and avoid walking alone - especially in the early mornings and evenings.

Elsewhere, two wardens from the ministry of environment's Ondangwa office were attacked by a lion in the Casablanca area of the Oshikoto region. They are receiving treatment at a hospital in Tsumeb.

Farmers in the area had alerted the ministry to the presence of the lion, which was allegedly preying on livestock in the area. The lion was later killed by members of the community.