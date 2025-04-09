Namibia: Life Fighters Taste Defeat in NSFDL

- Life Fighters suffered its first defeat of the season in the Northern Stream First Division League (NSFDL) in a match against Okakarara Young Warriors on Saturday at the fully-packed Okakarara sports field.

The Otjiwarongo-based team lost by a solitary goal to nil in Okakarara.

Team manager Reja Kala Kambanda said the loss was a wake-up call.

"We tasted the defeat against a well-organised Okakarara Young Warriors at their home

ground. It was a good game. We gave it all, and I am happy with the team's performance," he said.

The manager said players must take it positively to the second-round matches.

"We have seen situations where teams, after conceding a first defeat after such a long time, start to panic. That is something that our players must not think of. They must press the positive button and win other matches," he said.

Kambanda added that despite the defeat, the team, better known as Kahirona, is still leading the NSFDL.

"We have to keep our composure and maintain the rhythm, as the journey to glory is still long. We have what it takes to win this league. Our players are equal to tasks, and they know our objectives fully," he added.

Life Fighters' captain Kavejama Kaujama said the defeat is part of the beautiful game of football, and there is no way to panic.

"It was a war. Such things happen - and you either kill or get killed. There are three options in a football game. You win, draw or lose. It was not our day, but it is what it is," he said.

He added that the race is still on, and they will raise their heads, going into the second round.

"We are on a mission. We are glad to hold the first place in the league, and we want to return the team to the premier league. I am confident that we will do well in the second round," Kaujama said.

Despite one defeat, the Otjiwarongo-based team won six games from 11 matches played, and recorded four draws.

The dates for the second-round matches are yet to be announced.