Namibia: Appetising Boxing Event Set for Saturday

The Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy will this Saturday bring boxing fans the most electrifying event of the year, the Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma Boxing Bonanza.

Three world-class, high-flying boxers - Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa, Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimus and Mathew 'The Beast' Heita - will be stepping into the ring to defend their titles in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa championships.

Boxing promoter Nestor Tobias said the bonanza is not just about the belts, but "raising their global rankings and setting the stage for world championship glory. These warriors are ready to leave it all in the ring. Boxing fans will turn up in numbers, as entrance is free for general access. The VIP table is N$20 000. We want to celebrate the life of the late Nujoma. This is the best way we know how".

Nghitumbwa, who will headline the bonanza against Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe, said they are ready and looking forward to putting on a great show.

"We want to be at the top. That means to work hard and face any opponent," he added.

The two will contest for the coveted WBO Africa title. Another boxer Peter, Kotze, said the late founding father fought for Namibia's freedom and built the foundation for peace and stability.

"Dr Nujoma's leadership has made it possible for us to compete at international levels. For that, I am forever grateful. As a young boy, I was inspired by his wisdom and passion. Now, I am living my dream to represent Namibia at the Olympics, and one day win a world title. On Saturday, I am going to step into the ring, show my skills and entertain all the fans in honour of our founding father," he said.

All the fights on the night

15h00 - Paulus Filipus vs Salaties Moses (Featherweight, 4 Rounds)

15h20 - Andreas Shikongo vs Gabriel Shimweefeleni (Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds)

15h40 - Joy Nangolo vs Phillipus Matheus (Superfly, 4 Rounds)

16h00 - Sem Mathew vs Andreas Endjala (Featherweight, 6 Rounds)

16h30 - Tangeni Salomon vs Reinhold Matheus (Lightweight, 4 Rounds)

16h50 - Max Iipinge vs Martin Simasiku (Heavyweight, 6 Rounds)

17h20 - Martin Mukungu vs Silas Shangwadjua (Junior Lightweight, 6 Rounds)

17h50 - Nestor Thomas vs Teofilus Nashilongo (Bantamweight, 6 Rounds)

18h20 - Alfeus Shaanika vs Erastus Filemon (Junior Welterweight, 6 Rounds)

18h50 - Erastus Shapaka vs Festus Simon (Superflyweight National Title, 10 Rounds)

19h30 - Lineekela Nghifindaka vs Immanuel Andeleki (Junior Lightweight, 6 Rounds)

20h00 - Fredrick Nghutunanye vs David Shinuna (National Featherweight Title, 10 Rounds)

20h40 - Naftalie Sheyapo vs TBA (International Heavyweight, 6 Rounds)

21h00 - Matheus Heita vs Abdulazi Kunert (WBO Africa Featherweight)

22h00 - Paulinus Ndjolonimus vs Snamiso Ntuli (Super-Middleweight, 12 Rounds)

23h00 - Fillipus "Energy" Nghitumbwa vs Hassan Milanzi (WBO Africa Super Bantamweight, 12 Rounds)