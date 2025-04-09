Namibia: Beyond the Finish Line - Namibian Fitness Enthusiasts Reflect

Cape Town, with its pretty ocean views and gentle wind, seemed like the perfect backdrop for a race.

However, for Namibian runners tackling the Two Oceans Marathon, the real challenge was not the scenic route. It was the battle within their minds.

This renowned race, dubbed one of the world's most beautiful races, drew runners from every corner of the globe. This year, a significant number of Namibians joined the fray.

Though not elite athletes, their experiences carried just as much weight.

Stats earlier indicated that over 800 Namibians participated in the ever-growing marathon, a shot in number compared to previous years.

This year, the event attracted over 15 000 runners.

"The experience was good but mentally exhausting," said Alvina Kandenge, a first-time participant.

"But for the love of the sport, I'm willing to do it again," she added.

Her words echoed the feelings of many Namibian runners.

Passion often propelled them further than any training regimen.

Kandenge described the struggle to keep going. Her mind grew weary, and her body ached, but she refused to surrender.

Her goal was to cross that finish line. "That was my first time taking part in the 36 kilometres. I can say to you that it was mentally challenging," he recalled.

"At one point, I wanted to give up because of cramps. You want to give up, but then you remember that's not why you came," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that this was her first Two-Oceans Marathon participation, but it will not be her last.

She expressed her zeal to participate in similar events in future.

"It was a beautiful experience, and I am going to do it again," she said.

"I know there's a Sanlam marathon coming later in the year. I think I will also be taking part in that one," Kandenge revealed.

Marcus Mangundu, who also took part in the Marathon for the first time, competing in the 5km, said the race was challenging but exciting.

"It is ne of the hardest races I've taken part in, but I am happy I did it. It has always been my dream to test myself in a top race on the continent or world. I personally learned a lot from the event. I look forward to returning next year. I will take up the 21km race next year. It was a huge milestone for me personally. I urge Namibian fitness enthusiasts to take part in this event," he said.

South Africa's William Keptein won the men's 21km race, becoming the first local athlete in three decades to win. Kenya's Mercy Jobet Kibor finished first to snatch the 21 km winning title.