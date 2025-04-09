Southern Africa: Namibia Gears Up for Fistball Tourney

The Old Crocks tournament 2025 is set to ignite the courts at SKW this Saturday, with action expected to commence as early as 08h30.

Fistball veterans from three continents will converge in Namibia, competing across four age categories. This landmark event will feature 16 teams travelling from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the USA, making it the largest international fistball tournament ever hosted in Namibia, with a total of 23 registered teams.

The group winners will advance directly to the semi-finals, while the runners-up and third-place finishers will battle it out in cross-matches to determine the remaining semi-finalists. The semi-finals and final will be played as a best-of-three-sets format.

Over-50s division

Meanwhile, in the Over-50s division, the group winners will face the runners-up from the opposite group in crossover semi-finals. Matches leading up to the semi-finals will consist of two 10-minute halves, while the final will be played as a best-of-three-sets format.

Over-60s division

Four teams from three continents will compete in this category: Swakopmund (local), VfB Stuttgart (Germany), ASKO Laakirchen (Austria) and SSC (USA). The matches will be played in a round-robin format, with eight-minute halves in the knockout phase.

TK Hannover, HeidGenossen, RiWi Alpenpower, AF Schnägge and SKW will compete in the women's over-30 category. The match format will be the same as the over-60s men's division.

With over 300 players and fans travelling from overseas for the Old Crocks Cup tournaments in Windhoek and Swakopmund, the Namibian tourism industry is also set to benefit significantly from this initiative by SKW, SFC and the Fistball Association of Namibia.