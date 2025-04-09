Namibia: Masake Assesses Zambezi Locust Outbreak

8 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Katima Mulilo — Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Ruth Masake on Saturday concluded her two-day familiarisation visit to the Zambezi region, where she assessed the ongoing locust outbreak in some of the worst affected areas.

She also paid a courtesy call on governor Lawrence Sampofu, who provided her with a comprehensive overview of the situation in the region.

The governor highlighted the strong working relationship between the ministry and his office, as well as several key concerns, including water challenges, that the ministry could address moving forward.

Masake further engaged farmers and ministry staff, stressing the importance of unity and collaboration within the newly merged ministry.

She also encouraged the staff to report any challenges that may impede their ability to provide effective service through the established reporting channels, thereby promoting a smooth and efficient operational process.

On Saturday, the deputy minister concluded her visit with a tour with the locust spraying team in several affected areas, including Old Masokotwani and villages in the Linyati constituency. During this visit, she met with the constituency councillor and other senior village headmen, who raised concerns about the need for the rehabilitation of boreholes in the area. Masake also visited the dilapidated Linyati Agricultural Development Centre, where she directed the regional staff to initiate the rehabilitation process.

She further called for the immediate filling of the vacant agricultural technician positions in a bid to ensure that the office provides the necessary effective services to the public and provide the necessary support at all times.

