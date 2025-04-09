Namibia: Khomas Nampol Seeks Improved Premier League Performance

Khomas NamPol head coach Fortune Eichab said their goal is to perform better this season than they did last season, which was their first season in the top-flight.

Khomas NamPol missed out on the Premiership title in their inaugural season after finishing third in the log standings, behind Ongos and champions African Stars. In their second campaign in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership this season, they currently hold second place in the log standings with 25 points from 13 matches.

They have won seven games, drawn four and lost two. Stars is leading the standings with 26 points, also from 13 games. Ongos is in second place, tied on 26 points with Stars. Young African are third with 23 points.

Tigers round off the top five with 22 points from 13 games. In an interview with Nampa on Saturday after their victory against KK Palace at the Independence Stadium, Eichab said during their inaugural season of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership, they performed well. Thus, their goal this season is to improve upon their third-place finish.

"We are facing two travelling teams this weekend. Therefore, we need to ensure we collect maximum points at home. The teams around us are all gaining points. Our objective is to do better than last season. The only achievable positions are first or second," Eichab stated. The coach emphasised that most players in their squad were part of the team last season. Hence, they are aware of the expectations for them and the team this season.