Southern Africa: Namibia's Roads Network Faces Acid Test

Half of Namibia's roads have exceeded their intended lifespan, the Roads Authority (RA) has reported.

Recent rains have further weakened the roads network, leading to closures and detours in various regions.

The collapse of the Aris River Bridge on the B1 between Windhoek and Rehoboth in March prompted the construction of a temporary bypass at the cost of N$2.9 million, RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon confirmed to Nampa in an interview on Monday.

This single-lane bypass, built on the night of 20 March, includes a four-barrel 1.2-metre culvert.

It operates on a stop-and-go basis.

She said traffic will remain on the bypass for three weeks before being shifted to a completed two-lane permanent bypass.

Fillemon noted that permanent repairs to the bridge will not commence until investigations are completed.

"Geotechnical investigations need to be undertaken to determine the foundation conditions for the new bridge structure," she added, noting that the estimated time for design and construction is seven months.

A final project budget will only be determined once the bridge design is completed.

Fillemon stated that the Swartz Bridge near Osona Village, located on the old B1 between Windhoek and Okahandja, has been closed due to signs of settlement on one of its piers. It was closed as a precautionary measure.

A contractor has been appointed to begin rehabilitation, though the timeline for reopening remains unknown.

She said the nearby Osona Base Bridge on the new dual carriageway has not sustained any damage.

Fillemon noted that flooding has compromised multiple national and regional roads.

She confirmed that the MR76 road from Uis to Kamanjab is impassable in several sections due to river crossings filled with mud and sand, potholes and damaged culverts.

The section from Khorixas to Uis has experienced significant washaways and a loss of road quality.

The D2612 road between Sorris-Sorris and Twyfelfontein has also suffered structural damage.

This includes grave loss and sand accumulation, making the route hazardous, with no alternative available.

In addition, the M126 from Khorixas to Bergsig and Palmwag to Kamanjab is washed out and flooded.

Other roads affected include MR128 (Palmwag to Sesfontein), C35, C14 and C39, many of which are impassable due to erosion, debris or flooding.

The Ovitoto Road via Windhoek, Kappsfarm and Midgard is also closed following damage to a concrete drift at the Midgard River.

Repairs will be carried out once riverbed conditions allow.

An alternative route is available via Okahandja and Von Bach Dam.

To address the situation, RA has deployed contractors to affected areas. -Nampa