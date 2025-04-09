President Netumbo Nandi- Ndaitwah hopes to resume the final round of genocide negotiations with the new German administration, headed by chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks during an interview with Al Jazeera, in which she addressed critical issues facing the country and pointed out her commitment to equitable development and national unity over the weekend. She touched on the ongoing negotiations with Germany over reparations for the 1904-1908 genocide of the Ovaherero and Nama.

Nandi-Ndaitwah went down memory lane, saying the government was mandated by Parliament to take up the genocide discussion with Germany.

This was through a motion by then-National Unity Democratic Organisation leader and paramount chief of the Ovaherero, Kuaima Riruako, in 2006.

The unanimously-adopted motion demanded three things from Germany: just reparations, apology and atonement, Nandi- Ndaitwah said.

So far, on two of the three, consensus has been reached.

In May 2021, the two governments came up with a joint declaration, which sought to address historical injustices and map out a new shared future between the two peoples.

But that joint declaration was overwhelmingly rejected by the majority of Namibian society, and talks between the two governments have since been clouded in uncertainty, both on the social and political fronts.

"Germany has now agreed it was genocide, and has committed to apologise. But the €1.1 billion offered was not accepted by our Parliament. We returned to negotiations, and the German government has agreed to look at increasing the support," Nandi- Ndaitwah said.

Talks would resume in full force once both countries' new governments were fully-operational.

Key resolutions

Meanwhile, it was reported last December that Cabinet had resolved that the signing of the Joint Declaration on the genocide and apology and reparations between Namibia and Germany will take place this year.

As one of the first key steps, ministers who will be appointed as special envoys of the vice president will be tasked with engaging and sensitising the affected communities in the seven identified regions, which are Erongo, Hardap, //Kharas, Khomas, Kunene, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa.

The same engagements and sensitisation will also be extended to affected Namibians in the diaspora, particularly in Botswana and South Africa.

As per Cabinet resolution, the foreign ministers of Namibia and Germany will then sign agreements which will be tabled in both the German Bundestag and the Namibian National Assembly for further consideration and ratification.

The German side has already started working on an official apology text to be issued to the affected communities in Namibia.

The Namibian government will be accorded the opportunity to review the text for potential input before the German president is tasked with formally issuing the apology on behalf of the German government and its people.

Another process will be to choose an appropriate venue where the German president will formally tender an apology to the affected communities, after which he will arrive in Namibia to deliver it.

The final step in the process, as per last year's announcement, will be to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the reconstruction and implementation of projects related to the agreement in the seven identified regions.

Unemployment

During the interview, Nandi- Ndaitwah guaranteed to tackle youth unemployment, land reform and inequality.

"You can say that Swapo's popularity has declined because you are looking at the result of the elections. But I have to tell you that the result of the election for us is that the people are giving us a message that they still love and have trust in the Swapo Party," she emphasised.

However, the President knows the urgent need to tackle high unemployment, particularly among the youth, which she attributed to factors beyond the control of any political party.

"Our election was based on diversity and natural resources for youth empowerment and sustainable development," she noted.

With youth unemployment exceeding 40%, Nandi-Ndaitwah said her administration is prioritising sectors with the potential for mass job-creation.

"We are going to refocus on sectors that can grow the economy and create jobs: agriculture, mining, agro-processing and the oil and gas industry," she added.

"We cannot continue exporting raw materials. We must invest in value-addition, and that starts now," the President asserted to the global audience.

Oil strategy

Furthermore, she underlined her government's decision to place Namibia's emerging oil and gas industry under direct presidential oversight.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who hinged much of her compass nationally on fighting corruption, cited the need for the close monitoring of a sector critical to Namibia's economic future.

"The mandate I got from the Namibian people is to do what I believe is right for them," she said, before pledging transparency and adherence to Namibian laws, assuring that revenues would be managed responsibly.

"This is a new industry. Knowing its complexity and importance, I found it appropriate to place it under my office. It must be properly managed to benefit all Namibians," the seasoned diplomat stressed.

Laws

Addressing concerns over transparency in the management of the oil sector, Nandi-Ndaitwah was clear.

"Namibia is a country ruled by laws. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Revenues from oil will be publicly-audited and disclosed. This sector will be run transparently, and in the interest of the people."

Land

When asked about Namibia's land reform law, particularly the controversial 'willing-buyer willing-seller' policy, she said:

"We are not stuck on the willing-buyer, willing-seller model. It has not worked. After our land conference, we introduced land tax, and began focusing on absentee landowners. Some land has been surrendered and resettled, but the gap remains", the President said.

At the moment, less than 2% of the population, largely whites, control over 70% of agricultural land.

She confirmed that a new Land Bill, which includes provisions for expropriation, is currently before Parliament.

"Our goal is to add 130 000 hectares of productive land over the next five years. We are not only talking about agricultural land, but also urban land for housing," she stressed.