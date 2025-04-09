Namibia: Collaboration Key to Kunene's Success - Sheya ... As Muharukua Takes the Baton

- Former Kunene governor Marius Sheya handed over authority to his successor, Vipuakuje Muharukua, at the governor's chambers on Friday.

Also last week, Western Muharukua was elected chairperson of the Kunene Regional Council.

He is the councillor for the Opuwo Rural constituency.

He encouraged Vipuakuje to be active in all seven constituencies by identifying and pursuing economic development opportunities. Vipuakuje was appointed last month by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, along with other governors, who will serve their respective regions for the next five years.

During a regional welcoming event held at the Opuwo Regional Council chambers, Sheya highlighted the importance of collaborative and committed leadership.

The event was attended by councillors, regional directorates and the governor's family.

Sheya acknowledged that while Kunene presents both opportunities and challenges, it is essential for leaders to unite in support of the regional political head to ensure effective service delivery.

"I encourage all leaders to cooperate and commit to assisting Muharukua in providing diligent service," he stated.

As a current member of the National Assembly representing Swapo, Sheya urged his successor to embrace innovation and adaptability, recognising that the governor's role comes with significant expectations that may be difficult to meet with limited resources.

"This position carries substantial expectations that can be complex. I advise you to consult with your team on the ground, including councillors of all political affiliations, tribes and religions, and strive to be a governor for all people," he advised.

In response, the enthusiastic former parliamentarian expressed commitment to delivering authentic leadership that collaborates closely with other regional leaders.

"I aspire to provide genuine leadership, leadership that truly cares for the community," Muharukua affirmed . He encouraged his peers to be proactive, serve diligently, and ensure thorough service delivery.

He promised to share his strategic plan during his upcoming first state of the region address (Sora). Muharukua said the regional council is, as always, willing to collaborate with Western, emphasising that their shared goal is effective service delivery.

"The Regional Council is committed to working closely with the new governor, as it has with all previous governors, and will engage with all traditional authorities, regardless of their Gazette status," said the chairperson. -