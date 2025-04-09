Namibia: Amushelelo's Case Stuck in Starting Blocks

The contempt of court application by Namibian Police Inspector General Joseph Shikongo against social activist Michael Amushelelo failed to proceed beyond the initial stages.

Amushelelo yesterday informed Judge Anne-Doris Hans-Kaumbi of his intention to file a recusal application, aimed at her removal from the matter, which delayed the matter.

Shikongo is suing Amushelelo for violations of a court order that instructs the activist against issuing defamatory remarks on any social media platform related to the inspector general.

At the outset yesterday, Amushelelo requested a postponement of the matter due to insufficient funds that would enable him to secure legal representation of his choice.

He stated that although he had raised funds amounting to N$32 000, it was still far from the amount needed to secure his preferred lawyer.

Due to the matter being heard on an urgency basis, the judge allotted one hour for him to secure the presence of his preferred lawyer in court.

However, he reported back that he was unable to obtain legal representation of his choice in that timeframe.

Amushelelo then stated that his rights were being violated - specifically, the rights to legal representation by choice - if he allowed the court to continue hearing the matter without a legal representation of his choice.

"Allow me an hour to go and draft a recusal application so that I can help you remove yourself from this particular matter because unfortunately, this cannot be allowed," he said.

He further stated that it was not an unreasonable request as he merely asked for a postponement until Friday, 11 April 2025, in order to secure legal representation of his choice.

"So, for you [judge] to want to put a sheep in front of this hyena, just to be eaten up, is an ingrate justice and unfortunately, this is not what our country is built on," he stressed.

Hans - Kaumbi had postponed the proceedings to later in the evening yesterday. By the time of going to print, her decision in the matter was still pending. She was expected to deliver her ruling on the recusal application the same evening.