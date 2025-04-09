Namibia: Four Outjo Stock Theft Suspects Nabbed ... 31 Cattle Stolen

- Four people have been arrested in connection with a stock theft case involving 31 cattle reportedly stolen from the Bergvlei and Mountbauten farms in the Outjo district.

They are currently being held in the Outjo holding cells.

Chief Inspector Vehangaiza Hindjou, the Head of Community Affairs for the Namibian Police in the Kunene region, confirmed the arrests to Nampa yesterday.

The suspects were apprehended during an operation in Outjo on Sunday, which involved collaboration between the police, the farmers' association and the local neighbourhood watch. The suspects are males aged 30, 34, 41 and 47.

The chief inspector emphasised that livestock theft is an increasing issue in the region, with farmers regularly reporting missing cattle.

She noted that the arrested individuals may be part of a larger cattle rustling syndicate, and efforts to locate additional suspects are ongoing as police and community members intensify their search.

The investigation forms part of a larger case that involves more than 60 head of cattle that were stolen from various farms in the Outjo district. This incident happened last week when a local farmer and his workers traced the tracks of missing cattle, leading them to another farm where over 30 cattle had been slaughtered. The ear tags of the slaughtered animals had been removed, and one severely injured cow was found, bearing cuts on its legs and with its hooves removed.

Additionally, carcasses of at least 30 other cattle were discovered at a different location on the same farm.

The suspects reportedly dried the meat before transporting it. Additionally, a taxi believed to have been involved in the commission of the crime was seized.

Police investigations continue.