South Africa: Building an Inclusive UCT Through New Online Course

Creating a truly inclusive learning and working environment means going beyond compliance - it requires a shift in mindset, institutional culture, and daily practice. At the University of Cape Town (UCT), the "Transformation through Disability Inclusion" course was developed to address these challenges, ensuring that all staff have the tools to create a more accessible university for students and colleagues with disabilities.

A collaboration between the Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) and the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (CILT), the course takes a practical and reflective approach to disability inclusion, giving staff the knowledge to foster a more equitable campus.

While UCT has made significant strides in advancing accessibility, many students and staff with disabilities continue to encounter barriers, both visible and invisible. These range from physical and technological challenges to unconscious biases in teaching, communication, and workplace interactions.

"The motivation behind developing the 'Transformation through Disability Inclusion' course is to promote and raise the university's standard of practices towards an inclusive environment for all persons with disabilities at UCT," said Lesego Modutle, disability advocacy specialist . "We take a holistic approach, which includes the physical environment, teaching and learning methods and inclusive communication."

By shifting perspectives, the course encourages staff to think about inclusion as a shared responsibility, rather than a compliance measure. It aligns with UCT's Vision 2030, which aspires to "unleash human potential to create a fair and just society", ensuring that inclusion is at the heart of how the university operates.

A thoughtfully designed learning experience

Rather than taking a generic, one-size-fits-all approach, the course was designed to be practical, engaging, and relevant to UCT's unique context.

"The collaboration between the OIC Disability Service and CILT was essential in developing this course," explained Edwina Ghall, manager of Disability Service. "The Disability Service brings expertise in identifying and addressing barriers faced by individuals with disabilities, while CILT contributes its proficiency in designing and delivering effective online learning experiences."

"We designed the course to be online so that staff can access it at their own time, complete it at their own pace, and from the comfort of the location of their choice."

The online format allows staff to complete the course at their own pace, making it flexible and accessible for those with busy schedules. "We understand that not all staff are able to attend scheduled training sessions, so we designed the course to be online so that staff can access it at their own time, complete it at their own pace, and from the comfort of the location of their choice," Ghall added.

Through interactive content, self-evaluation exercises, and real-world case studies, participants explore five key modules:

Promoting a Mindshift: Challenging misconceptions about disabilities and shifting towards factual understanding

Promoting a Barrier-Free Environment: Raising awareness about different types of access barriers and practical tools to address them

Inclusive Education: Enabling lecturers and course administrators to become Inclusion Champions through accessible information sharing practices

Understanding Neurodiversity: Supporting students with mental health disabilities, specific learning disorders, and neurodevelopmental conditions

Empowering Inclusive Communication: Learning about Deaf culture and effectively working with South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters.

"One of the most important aspects of course design is ensuring that learning is not just informative but transformative," said Nawaal Deane, head of Course Curriculum at CILT. "The course employs various instructional methods to cater to different learning preferences and fosters a collaborative learning community by encouraging discussions and knowledge-sharing among staff from different disciplines."

Key outcomes for participants

When completing the course, participants can expect to gain:

understanding of different types of disabilities: visible and invisible

knowledge about disability disclosure and confidentiality

insights into reasonable accommodation principles

practical skills for creating a disability-inclusive environment

effective communication strategies for working with people with disabilities.

An invitation to take the course

As UCT continues its commitment to transformation, the course is an important resource for all staff. Whether you're a lecturer, administrator, or support staff member, your role in fostering an inclusive campus matters.

The course is available on UCT's SuccessFactors Learning Management System, where staff can self-enrol and complete it at their convenience.

By taking part, you contribute to making UCT a university where everyone - regardless of ability -has equal access to learning, teaching, and professional opportunities.