Africa: Zambia, South Africa Into TotalEnergies CAF U17 Afcon Quarterfinals

7 April 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Zambia and South Africa have both advanced to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 quarter-finals and in doing so earned a place at this years' 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Both finished runners-up in their respective pools in Morocco, which was enough for a quarter-final spot.

Ten teams from the continental finals will take their place at the World Cup - the eight sides into the quarter-finals and two more third-placed teams via a play-off.

Angola still have a shot at making the quarterfinals, or at the very least finishing third, when they take on Central African Republic on Monday.

Zambia defeated Uganda 2-1 to seal their place as a late goal from Billy Daka won the day in Casablanca.

Kelvin Chipelu had given Zambia the lead, but they needed Daka's late goal to seal the win.

South Africa lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their final pool game but had done enough already for second spot.

The South Africans now take on hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals, while Zambia will meet Burkina Faso. Those games will be played on Thursday.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.