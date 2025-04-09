Africa: Zambia, South Africa Into TotalEnergies CAF U17 Afcon Quarterfinals

Zambia and South Africa have both advanced to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 quarter-finals and in doing so earned a place at this years' 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Both finished runners-up in their respective pools in Morocco, which was enough for a quarter-final spot.

Ten teams from the continental finals will take their place at the World Cup - the eight sides into the quarter-finals and two more third-placed teams via a play-off.

Angola still have a shot at making the quarterfinals, or at the very least finishing third, when they take on Central African Republic on Monday.

Zambia defeated Uganda 2-1 to seal their place as a late goal from Billy Daka won the day in Casablanca.

Kelvin Chipelu had given Zambia the lead, but they needed Daka's late goal to seal the win.

South Africa lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their final pool game but had done enough already for second spot.

The South Africans now take on hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals, while Zambia will meet Burkina Faso. Those games will be played on Thursday.