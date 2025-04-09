Somalia: Intense Fighting Breaks Out in Aboorey Village, Central Somalia

9 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aboorey — Intense fighting erupted Wednesday morning in Aboorey village in the Hiran region, between Somali forces, supported by local militia, and Al-Shabaab militants.

The clash has resulted in fatalities and casualties on both sides.

This battle follows Al-Shabaab's takeover of the area on Monday, prior to the entry of government troops on Tuesday.

The previous day's fighting was particularly deadly, with Asad Osman, the commander of U.S.-trained special forces in the Galmudug region, being killed.

As of now, the situation in the area remains tense and unstable, with fighting continuing.

The ongoing violence in Aboorey reflects the increasing unrest in the Hiran region, as clashes between government forces and Al-Shabaab militants intensify, contributing to broader political and security instability across the country.

