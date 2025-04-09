Ethiopia: Health Officials in Amhara Push for Imposition of 'Temporary Restriction' Amid Spread of Cholera Outbreak

Addis Abeba — The Amhara Regional Public Health Institute is calling for the imposition of a temporary restriction by the government in response to the spread of a cholera outbreak in the region.

"In the Amhara region, the cholera outbreak that began in July 2023 lasted for five months but was successfully controlled through concerted efforts," explained Belay Bezabih, Director General of the Institute. "However, the disease has resurfaced in the region since January 2025."

He noted that the outbreak initially originated at the Bermil St. George Holy Water site in the Quara district of the West Gondar Zone and then spread to Andassa, Jawi Fil Wuha, and Bahir Dar city.

As of 06 March, 2025, 1,446 cases have been reported, and there have been fatalities, according to the director general. "The failure of some holy water sites to implement adequate sanitation measures, given the number of people they serve, has contributed to the spread of the disease."

Belay emphasized that the government should impose a temporary restriction before the disease causes further harm. "The community should also halt travel to the affected areas," he stressed.

Additionally, the director general has urged administrators of the holy water sites to suspend their services. He further called on travel agents to cease "inappropriate promotions" and appealed to the security services, humanitarian organizations, and other relevant bodies to cooperate in addressing the issue.

"Currently, the institute, with its structure extending to the grassroots level, is focused on identifying individuals infected with the disease, providing medical treatment, and delivering sanitation services to prevent its spread," Belay stated.

This development follows the decision of the Western Gondar Diocese of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church to close the holy water sites for one month, until 28 March, 2025.

Last month, Addis Standard reported that a new cholera outbreak in the Qwara district of Amhara claimed five lives over two months since the resurfacing of the cholera outbreak in January 2025.