Addis Abeba — Health professionals across Ethiopia have launched a coordinated social media campaign demanding fair compensation, health insurance coverage, and better benefits. The organizers say they are preparing to submit a letter to authorities listing ten key demands, accompanied by a deadline - and warned that a strike could follow if their calls go unanswered.

These health professionals, including doctors, nurses, specialists, and surgeons, are currently voicing their demands across various social media platforms using hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter, #PayHealthWorkersFairly, and #HealthForAll.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a health professional - who requested anonymity for security reasons - explained that previous attempts to present their grievances in an organized and official manner had received no response from the concerned institutions. "The lack of acknowledgment, combined with the rising cost of living, prompted us to initiate a coordinated social media campaign," he said.

"The question is solely a matter of rights, not a political one," he stated. "The primary and foremost demand is that the income of health professionals is low relative to their workload and is not commensurate with the cost of living."

The medical practitioner emphasized that health professionals are particularly vulnerable under the current economic pressures.

"There have been instances where they cannot even afford medical treatment when they fall ill and are forced to beg," he noted. "We have started this movement so that the Ethiopian people can hear our voices, as some have even been unable to pay rent and live."

While salary remains the core issue, the professional added that their demands also include access to health insurance and other benefits critical to their well-being.

The health care provider, who has been serving in the sector for approximately five years, disclosed that his current monthly salary is 7,600 birr. "Even though I have a family to support, I haven't been able to support myself, let alone my mother and father," he said.

He further remarked on the emotional and financial toll of their circumstances.

"Medical professionals are under immense pressure. The high cost of living, rent, and transportation has become a constant source of stress," he explained. "For example, in my case, I haven't been able to start a family of my own. It's frustrating. Even though I've reached the age where I should be building a family, I simply can't afford it due to the cost of living."

Addis Standard has reviewed a letter from the campaign organizers, which they intend to submit to the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health. The letter outlines ten key demands and sets a 30-day deadline for authorities to address the health professionals' concerns. It also warns that failure to meet this deadline may result in further actions, including a potential work stoppage.

Another medical practitioner, who also requested anonymity, elucidated the purpose of the aforementioned letter to Addis Standard.

The practitioner explained that initially, numerous health professionals had articulated their concerns via various social media platforms. "Now, efforts are underway to formally submit these demands to the relevant authority through a coordinated process, including the collection of online signatures."

This same health care provider further stated, "We are even struggling to eat twice a day. Since the issue is health, it is a pressing matter that affects many people and requires an urgent solution."

While the primary demand concerns salary, he also emphasized, "In addition, we have been advocating for health insurance for medical professionals, as they are exposed to numerous risks while treating infectious diseases."

Furthermore, the medical practitioner revealed that the demands also include access to affordable housing, which, he stated, was formally submitted to the relevant authorities in the past. "To date, we have received no response," he remarked.

"For instance, some health professionals paid fees and signed agreements with Dashen Bank and an institution called Gojo Bridge in order to resolve the housing issue," the health care provider explained. "Even though we had paid the fees, it was returned to us after we were told that it was not possible."

As a result, he explained, health professionals are struggling to manage the rising cost of rent.

"Currently, medical professionals - along with others - have taken up these rights-based demands and launched a peaceful social media campaign," he added. "Preparations are underway to submit a formal letter outlining the issue to the relevant authorities."

Several reports by Addis Standard revealed that coupled with growing security risks, the shortage of medicines, medical supplies, and basic amenities- especially in rural areas- Ethiopia's health sector has not only demotivated health workers but also driven a concentration of professionals in major cities. This urban clustering has, paradoxically, led to high unemployment among doctors in a country where the health workforce density is just 1.0 per 1,000 people - well below the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 4.5 per 1,000.

Despite implementing a "flood and retain" policy aimed at rapidly expanding the training of health professionals, the Ministry of Health acknowledges ongoing shortages of medical doctors, midwives, anesthetists, pharmacists, and laboratory technologists. Meanwhile, many health professionals - particularly newly graduated doctors - have struggled to find employment in recent years.

Previously, Addis Standard reported that health professionals employed at various hospitals across the country have been compelled to resign from their positions due to a range of challenges they encountered.

One such instance occurred in the South Ethiopia Region, at Kamba Primary Hospital--the sole healthcare facility serving the Kamba district in the Gamo Zone. It was reported that, due to "non-payment of salaries and benefits, as well as inappropriate actions by the district administration," several medical professionals resigned, resulting in a critical staff shortage.

In February 2025, Addis Standard also reported that employees of Ayder Referral Hospital, located in the city of Mekelle in the Tigray Region, had halted their duties by initiating a strike.

According to the employees, the strike was prompted by "the suspension of previously granted benefits, unpaid overtime compensation, the discontinuation of transportation services, and the failure to receive adequate salaries."