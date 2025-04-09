South Africa Hosts Liberian Ministerial Delegation for High-Level Study Tour On Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation

Pretoria, South Africa — In a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation and foster knowledge exchange on governance and development planning, South Africa's Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa, will host a high-level Liberian delegation led by Minister of State without Portfolio, Ms. Mamaka Bility, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The Liberian delegation is visiting South Africa on a Ministerial Study Tour aimed at deepening its understanding of effective planning, monitoring, and evaluation systems, with the goal of enhancing government performance and national development outcomes in Liberia.

According to a release from the South African Government, the visit is expected to provide the Liberian officials with valuable insights into South Africa's best practices in governance, particularly in the areas of strategic planning and sustainable development implementation.

Minister Ramokgopa, together with senior officials from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the National Planning Commission (NPC), will present South Africa's strategic frameworks, including the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 and the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030. These plans represent the country's long-term vision and roadmaps for achieving inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development.

"This engagement underscores the importance of regional cooperation in building stronger public institutions and delivering results for citizens," said a statement from the DPME. "It aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which emphasizes collaboration and shared learning among African nations as a pathway to a prosperous, integrated, and peaceful continent."

The meeting will take place at Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It marks a significant milestone in South Africa-Liberia relations, reflecting the growing commitment of both countries to working together on governance, policy implementation, and people-centered development.

The South African government has reaffirmed its support for peer learning initiatives as a powerful tool for improving governance across the continent. Liberia, through this visit, is expected to gather key lessons to help shape its own national planning and monitoring frameworks.