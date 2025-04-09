Liberia: Determine Girls FC to Face World Girls in Orange Cup Final

8 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — Defending champions Determine Girls FC have secured a spot in the final of the Orange Cup, where they will face World Girls on April 20, 2025, at the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex.

Determine Girls booked their place in the final after a 2-1 victory over Senior Female PRO in the second leg of their semifinal, advancing with a 3-2 aggregate score. The team had won the first leg 1-0, securing a narrow but crucial lead heading into the second match.

World Girls, on the other hand, stormed into the final with a dominant 9-0 aggregate win over Ravia Angels. They triumphed 5-0 in the second leg after a convincing 4-0 victory in the first leg of their semifinal.

Ahead of the much-anticipated final, Michael G. W. Payne Jr., president of Determine Girls' fan base, assured supporters that the team is fully prepared for the grand showdown.

Payne expressed confidence in the squad's chances, highlighting their readiness to clinch both the Orange Cup and the national league title.

"We want all of our fans, both at home and abroad, to come out in full support. The game T-shirts are now available for sale at $5 USD, and we encourage everyone to get theirs early as we continue preparations for the final," Payne said.

As defending champions, Determine Girls are on the brink of securing their fourth consecutive title, a remarkable achievement in the women's division. Payne remained optimistic, stressing that the team's physical and mental preparedness will see them through to another successful season.

"We are confident that our girls are ready to win the Orange Cup and the national league once again," he added. "We are physically and mentally fit for the challenges ahead."

