Liberia: US Delegation Celebrates Mental Health Progress in Liberia

Monrovia — A U.S. delegation led by Joshua Carter, head of the Carter Center, visited Liberia to celebrate the country's progress in mental health services and discuss ongoing challenges.

The visit marked the 15th Annual Mental Health Program Review, a milestone in the partnership between the Carter Center, the Government of Liberia, and international partners.

The event, which for the first time was held outside the United States, began with a visit to the BW Payne Elementary School, where the Carter Center has been instrumental in furnishing and equipping a modern clinic.

Carter, the grandson of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, toured the school and engaged with local community members and teachers to understand the impact of mental health initiatives on the ground.

Benedict Dossen, Senior Country Director for the Carter Center in Liberia, expressed pride in hosting the event, highlighting the significance of Liberia's role as the event's host nation this year. "This is a milestone for us," Dossen said. "It's a testament to the progress we've made, and we are proud to showcase the results of this partnership."

Over the past 15 years, the Carter Center has played a key role in strengthening Liberia's mental health system, contributing to workforce development, policy reform, public advocacy, and community-based mental health interventions. However, challenges such as limited access to services, insufficient integration of mental health into primary healthcare, and medication shortages persist.

Dossen called for continued investment in Liberia's mental health system, urging international donors to support the sector, emphasizing that mental health is critical for national productivity and well-being.

Joshua Carter praised Liberia's mental health advancements, noting the vital role played by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "Liberia has made remarkable strides, and my grandmother would have been incredibly proud of these achievements," Carter said, referring to Rosalynn Carter's initial support for the country's mental health program. "You're tackling mental health challenges head-on, and the Carter Center stands with you in this journey."

The delegation's visit included a two-day mental health conference, meetings with national leaders, and site visits to clinics and schools supported by the Carter Center.

The conference focused on Liberia's 15-year mental health journey, emphasizing workforce development, policy reform, and community impact.

Reflecting on the progress made, Joshua Carter reaffirmed the Carter Center's ongoing commitment to Liberia's mental health system, highlighting the transformative impact of their collaborative efforts.