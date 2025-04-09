Liberia National Fire Service Receives $250,000 Donation and Critical Equipment to Boost Firefighter Safety and Training

Monrovia — The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has received a generous $250,000 donation from the International Training Group of Companies and the International Training Force.

The contribution, announced on Monday, is aimed at enhancing firefighter safety, training, and preparedness across the country.

The donation includes essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 93 sets of firefighting gear, 31 helmets, and 17 pairs of firefighting boots. Additionally, a 65-inch television was provided to support training efforts at the LNFS Academy.

This contribution underscores the importance of improving the capabilities of Liberia's emergency responders and strengthening the country's firefighting infrastructure.

Director of the Liberia National Fire Service, Hon. G. Wasuwah Barvoul Sr., expressed his profound gratitude for the support.

"This generous donation will significantly enhance the safety of our firefighters and improve our overall firefighting efforts," said Director Barvoul.

"The equipment will be put to immediate use and will help ensure that our personnel are better equipped to handle emergencies."

In addition to the firefighting gear, the International Training Force, led by Mr. Patrick McDermott and Mr. Tyrone Jarret, has committed to supporting the LNFS Academy with a smart board and other training tools.

This donation is part of a larger investment in training programs designed to maintain high standards of safety and emergency management within the service.

Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, a fire survivor, was acknowledged for his continued advocacy for fire safety.

He has been instrumental in raising awareness about fire prevention and the need for improved firefighting resources.

Senator Debah Mabande Varpilah and Representative Samuel N. Brown were also recognized for their commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency preparedness in Liberia.

Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon also delivered remarks during the event. He noted that since the inception of the current government, the issue of fire safety has been a significant concern. "We will support any international group that will help curtail this disaster," said Speaker Koon.

He praised the LNFS leadership for their behind-the-scenes efforts and emphasized that this donation is just the beginning.

"What we have in store for this country, if we as a government can fulfil that, you will see fire stations across the country," he added.

Speaker Koon also emphasized the government's commitment to working with international partners to enhance Liberia's firefighting capacity and ensure the safety of the nation's citizens.

The Majority Bloc Speaker noted that donations highlight the power of international partnerships in building stronger emergency response systems and ensuring the safety of Liberia's citizens.

Meanwhile, Liberia National Fire Service said it remains dedicated to utilizing the equipment and resources effectively, working toward a safer and more prepared Liberia.