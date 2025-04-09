Shaping Africa's Future - Press Conference Ahead of African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2025

announcement

What? Press conference ahead of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group

Who? African Development Bank, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

When? Wednesday, 9 April 2025; 13:00-14:35 GMT

Where? AfDB Headquarters, CCIA Building, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire and by videoconference. Register here.

As a prelude to the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group, Secretary General Vincent Nmehielle will hold a press conference on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, starting at 13:00 GMT. He will be joined by the Bank Group's Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Kevin Urama.

The event will take place in a hybrid format - both in person at the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan, and online.

The Bank Group will hold its 2025 Annual Meetings from May 26-30 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, under the theme: "Making the most of Africa's capital to foster its development." These meetings serve as the premier event for the Bank Group and provide a platform for assessing the institution's progress toward advancing Africa's development and improving the quality of life across the continent.

The highlight of this year's meetings will be the election of a new president of the Bank Group for a renewable five-year term. The current president, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, is concluding his second and final term.

More than 3,000 participants are expected to attend, including heads of state and government, finance ministers and central bank governors from the Bank's 81 member countries, heads of financial and development institutions, private sector representatives, academics, civil society organizations, and opinion leaders.

In addition to the statutory meetings of the Boards of Governors, the 2025 Annual Meetings will feature a series of knowledge events hosted by the Bank and the host country.

The Bank Group comprises three entities: the African Development Bank; the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional funding window; and the Nigeria Trust Fund.

This year's event will mark the 60th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, and the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the ADF.

Journalists wishing to attend the press conference are kindly requested to register here.

Click here for more information or to participate in the 2025 Annual Meetings.