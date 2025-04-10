Africa: Southern African Countries Launch Climate-Resilient Health Initiative With Who Support

press release

Brazzaville — Eight Southern African countries have embarked on a landmark effort to bolster emergency preparedness and response systems in the face of increasing climate-related health threats.

With financial support from the Pandemic Fund, and technical assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region and other partners, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe are advancing their capacity to protect public health, and respond to emergencies.

The US$ 35-million, three-year programme is aimed at supporting these countries as they strengthen national and regional systems for early warning, disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics and workforce development - key pillars of health emergency readiness.

While implementation activities are yet to begin on the ground, coordinated planning efforts are well under way, including the establishment of governance structures at country and regional levels. Through a dedicated technical coordination capacity at the WHO Emergency Hub in Nairobi, Kenya, WHO is putting in place systems to ensure agile implementation and project monitoring, evaluation, research and learning over the three-year project duration.

To date, all eight countries have convened multi- disciplinary National Steering Committees and have undertaken a detailed microplanning activity with key stakeholders. Furthermore, initial funds have been disbursed to countries, marking a critical early milestone in a regionally coordinated, country-driven initiative to build climate-resilient health systems.

A formal launch event is planned for next month.

"This investment represents a vital turning point for Southern Africa, a region on the frontlines of the climate and health crisis. Countries now have a unique opportunity to develop systems that are robust, responsive and resilient to emerging threats," said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Southern Africa is warming at nearly twice the global average. Droughts, floods and cyclones are becoming more frequent and severe, fuelling the spread of vector- and waterborne diseases such as malaria and cholera, and placing added strain on health systems.

Five of the countries involved in the initiative - Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe - rank among the world's 50 most vulnerable nations to infectious diseases. Many also face high climate risk, compounded by structural challenges such as weak infrastructure, limited resources and high levels of cross-border migration, underlining the urgent need for coordinated preparedness across the region.

The new programme, developed under the leadership of national governments, is focused on addressing critical gaps in three priority areas:

Early warning and disease surveillance: Strengthening real-time, cross-border detection and information-sharing systems across the One Health spectrum, including human, animal and environmental health.

Laboratory systems: Enhancing national and regional laboratory networks, including upgrading diagnostic capacity and regional testing hubs.

Public health and community workforce: Supporting the development of a skilled, coordinated workforce aligned with countries' Human Resources for Health strategies.

The proposal was developed as part of the Common Africa Approach under the Joint Emergency Action Plan, with WHO in the African Region, Africa Centres for Disease Control and WHO's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean. Proposal development was supported by the Gates Foundation.

It builds on existing primary health care and community health efforts, and is aligned with global standards, including the International Health Regulations (2005) and the One Health approach.

One of its most ambitious long-term goals is the creation of a Climate-Health Observatory, a platform to support early warning systems and evidence-based decision making by tracking climate-sensitive health risks across borders. The observatory will facilitate data-driven policymaking and foster long-term resilience in the region.

In addition, the programme will help strengthen leadership and governance by establishing a regional network of connected leadership across Ministries of Health and National Public Health Agencies, further enabling swifter and smarter coordination during responses to emerging threats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These efforts are essential in a region with frequent population movement, fragile health systems, and limited emergency response capacity," said Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, WHO's Africa Regional Emergency Director. "Our role is to support countries with the expertise, tools and evidence they need to lead these efforts effectively."

Funding is provided by the Pandemic Fund, which supports pandemic prevention, preparedness and response capacity in low- and middle-income countries. The programme also contributes to building sustainable, resilient health systems that can withstand future pandemics and climate shocks.

By working together, and with strong technical support from WHO and partners, countries in Southern Africa are laying the foundation for a scalable model for climate-resilient health security - grounded in national ownership, regional solidarity and a shared commitment to protecting health and saving lives.