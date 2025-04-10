Sudan: Dozen Dead in RSF-SPLM Attacks in Kordofan

9 April 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Obeid / Rashad / Ed Debba — Several people were killed in attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) fighters across North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Northern State this week, as indiscriminate shelling and drone strikes triggered mass displacement.

Five members of one family were killed and two others injured in an artillery attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, on Tuesday. Iman Malik, director general of the ministry of health in North Kordofan, said in a press statement that the casualties occurred "as a result of indiscriminate shelling". She warned of increasing RSF violations against civilians through the use of artillery and drones.

Local activists also reported that several people were killed and others went missing during a joint attack by RSF and Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) forces in Rashad locality, South Kordofan, on Monday. The attack led to the mass displacement of residents to nearby villages, close to Um Barambita, human rights activist Hafez Ismail told Radio Dabanga. The region has been grappling with severe hunger for months.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, six members of another family, including two children, were killed in an RSF drone strike on Ed Debba in Northern State.

