Zimbabwe: Inmate Jailed 10yrs After Botched Escape Attempt

A Harare Remand Prison inmate, Tafadzwa Richard Marondera, has been jailed 10 years for attempting to escape from custody while appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court last month.

Harare Regional Magistrate, Mrs Fadzai Mthombeni, convicted Marondera of escaping lawful custody, emphasising that the offence was committed under aggravating circumstances, including the use of a firearm.

His accomplice, Luke Zinyengere's defence case proceeded yesterday before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi.

He denies the robbery charges of a motor vehicle, arguing that it was planned and that he had paid the owner of the vehicle that he used to escape. He requested the court to allow him to summon his witness to corroborate his claims, resulting in the trial being adjourned to April 14.

In the Marondera case, prosecutor Mr Blessed Songozo told the court about the escape plan, which involved the smuggling of a firearm into Harare Remand Prison.

Marondera and Zinyengere were desperate after their bail application was denied by the High Court.

They reportedly conspired with a prison officer, Donald Madzinga, to smuggle a revolver into their cell.

The weapon was reportedly delivered by Zinyengere's younger brother, Tinotenda, concealed in a bowl of rice.

On March 21, 2025, the two inmates executed their plan while being escorted to the Harare Magistrates Court for a hearing.

Zinyengere hid the revolver in his pants and, once outside the court, brandished it, threatening prison officers who were escorting them back to the prison truck.

The pair fled towards Mother Patrick Road amid the chaos.

Zinyengere managed to scale the court's palisade fencing and escaped, while Marondera was apprehended before he could get away.

Zinyengere commandeered a brown Mazda Demio (registration number AFP 2950) after threatening the driver with the revolver and forcing him out of the vehicle.

He fled the scene at high speed even as shots were fired by officers attempting to stop him.

The vehicle was found abandoned the following day, March 22, along Kaguvi Street.

Witnesses reported seeing Zinyengere, now dressed in civilian clothes, jump out of the car before taking to his heels.

After three days on the run, detectives from the CID Homicide Unit apprehended Zinyengere on March 24 near Electrosales along Mutare Road.

He was arrested following a dramatic foot chase. Magistrate Mthombeni, in her ruling, stressed the seriousness of the offence and the trauma inflicted on prison officers during the escape.

The court is yet to pass judgment on Zinyengere's case, which is expected to take into account his use of a firearm, carjacking and escape from lawful custody.