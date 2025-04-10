Zimbabwe: Former CCC MPs, Chibaya and Machingauta Fined U.S.$500 for Unlawful Gathering

Former Citizens Coalition for Change lawmakers Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta and three party activists have been fined US$500 each by a Harare magistrate following their conviction last week for unlawful gathering with intent to incite public violence in 2023.

The five were also given a wholly suspended one-year jail term after Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa took into consideration that they were all first-time offenders and breadwinners.

They, however, risk going to jail for six months if they fail to pay the fine.

"It is the court's view that imposing a custodial sentence will be too harsh for the accused a who are first-time offenders. However, a clear message has to be sent to would-be offenders that the courts do not condone this behaviour," said the magistrate in handing down her sentence.

The five were convicted last week while 20 others were acquitted after the court concluded that they were caught in a dragnet arrest.

It was the State case that on January 14, 2023, the 25, including those acquitted on Friday last week, were invited at Machingauta's residence for a CCC presidential assembly meeting.

The invitation was authored and circulated on various social media platforms.

The five CCC members who were convicted as they were wearing CCC regalia which includes caps, helmets, and T-shirts, gathered at Machingauta's house.

According to the State, while at the unsanctioned gathering, they chanted CCC's slogans: "Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023 Chamisa Chete Chete," in reference to CCC's presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa.

Officers from Budiriro Police Station received information of the illegal gathering and went to investigate, and upon arrival, the police officers observed that the conduct of the five was disturbing the public peace.

The police ordered them to disperse but they resisted, leading to their arrest.