Nigeria: Govt Pledges Employment for All Community Health Officers Nationwide

The federal government has pledged that no certified Community Health Officer (CHO) will remain unemployed, reaffirming its commitment to addressing the health disparities between urban and rural Nigeria.

The Coordinating Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, made the announcement on Tuesday during the 5th Induction and Oath-Taking Ceremony for new CHOs in Abuja.

Mr Salako acknowledged the progress made in Nigeria's healthcare system but noted that challenges such as workforce shortages, infrastructure gaps, and the uneven distribution of healthcare resources continued to impede advancement.

He, however, noted that these issues are most acute in rural areas, where more than 60 per cent of Nigeria's population resides.

"You are not just healthcare providers; you are the bridge between government policies and the realities of grassroots health," he told the new inductees.

The minister highlighted their crucial role as the first line of defence in these communities, particularly in promoting preventive care and health education.

Mr Salako also reiterated the government's commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which it viewed as a fundamental right for every Nigerian.

He said President Bola Tinubu-led federal government is actively implementing policies to achieve UHC, including the revitalisation of 10,000 Primary Healthcare Centres nationwide.

"The government's policy is clear: no CHO should be unemployed," he said.

"We are dedicated to deploying and empowering community health workers to address healthcare needs, especially in underserved regions."

He further discussed the National Health Insurance Authority, which aims to enroll 50 million Nigerians by 2027, stressing that CHOs would play a pivotal role in this initiative through grassroots mobilisation.

In addition to deployment efforts, the minister emphasised ongoing support for the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria, ensuring rigorous standards and continuous professional development for CHOs.

Mr Salako urged the inductees to view their certification as a "national calling" and to serve with integrity, compassion, and innovation.

He also called on Nigerians to prioritise preventive healthcare and support the work of community health practitioners in their local communities.

