Nigeria: Persons Arrested for 'Buying' National Identification Numbers From Nigerians - Official

9 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

NIMC said they received a report that the suspects asked residents to submit their NINs in exchange for money.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested some unidentified persons allegedly buying National Identification Numbers (NINs) from Nigerians in Anambra State, the country's South-east region.

Kayode Adegoke, NIMC spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the commission received a report that the suspects asked residents to submit their NINs in exchange for money.

Mr Adegoke said the offence contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and the Cyber Crime Act.

The NIMC spokesperson said the commission arrested the individuals upon receiving notice of the illegal collection of the NIN.

He said the arrest was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and State Security Service operatives.

"They are currently being interrogated and would be made to face the full wrath of the law," he said of the arrested suspects.

'Don't submit your NINs to unauthorised individuals'

Mr Adegoke urged Nigerians, particularly Anambra residents, to desist from submitting their NINs to unauthorised individuals, organisations or platforms.

He stressed that the Nigerian government and NIMC have not authorised such a collection, maintaining that anyone caught would be "sanctioned appropriately."

"At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the federation," he said.

Mr Adegoke recalled that the commission had earlier warned Nigerians against sharing their NIN or data with anyone or on any fictitious websites.

"The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified," he stated.

The NIMC spokesperson said the commission had taken necessary measures to curb the activities of fraudsters buying NINs from Nigerians.

He appealed to Nigerians to contact the commission whenever they notice "indiscriminate collection" of their NINs by unauthorised persons.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.