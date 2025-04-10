Nigeria: Persons Arrested for 'Buying' National Identification Numbers From Nigerians - Official

NIMC said they received a report that the suspects asked residents to submit their NINs in exchange for money.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested some unidentified persons allegedly buying National Identification Numbers (NINs) from Nigerians in Anambra State, the country's South-east region.

Kayode Adegoke, NIMC spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the commission received a report that the suspects asked residents to submit their NINs in exchange for money.

Mr Adegoke said the offence contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and the Cyber Crime Act.

The NIMC spokesperson said the commission arrested the individuals upon receiving notice of the illegal collection of the NIN.

He said the arrest was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and State Security Service operatives.

"They are currently being interrogated and would be made to face the full wrath of the law," he said of the arrested suspects.

'Don't submit your NINs to unauthorised individuals'

Mr Adegoke urged Nigerians, particularly Anambra residents, to desist from submitting their NINs to unauthorised individuals, organisations or platforms.

He stressed that the Nigerian government and NIMC have not authorised such a collection, maintaining that anyone caught would be "sanctioned appropriately."

"At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the federation," he said.

Mr Adegoke recalled that the commission had earlier warned Nigerians against sharing their NIN or data with anyone or on any fictitious websites.

"The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified," he stated.

The NIMC spokesperson said the commission had taken necessary measures to curb the activities of fraudsters buying NINs from Nigerians.

He appealed to Nigerians to contact the commission whenever they notice "indiscriminate collection" of their NINs by unauthorised persons.