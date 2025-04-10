Somalia: SSC Khatumo Vows Full Security for Somali PM Amid Somaliland Threats

Las Anod, Somalia - The SSC-Khaatumo administration has firmly asserted full responsibility for the security of Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre during his anticipated visit to Las Anod, despite increasing political tension and warnings from the Somaliland government.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre is set to become the highest-ranking official from Somalia's Federal Government to visit Las Anod since Somaliland forces were expelled from the city in early 2023.

His visit is seen as a symbolic show of support for the SSC-Khaatumo administration, which currently controls Las Anod and seeks recognition as an official federal member state of Somalia.

Though an official date hasn't been publicly confirmed, the visit is expected to take place in the coming days or weeks in Las Anod, a disputed city in northern Somalia's Sool region.

The visit comes as the Federal Government in Mogadishu attempts to reinforce national unity and back the legitimacy of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, which has aligned itself with the central government.

SSC-Khaatumo's Minister of Information, Najib Barkhadle Warsame, publicly responded to statements made by Somaliland's Information Minister, Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali Ayaanle, who accused the Federal Government of "deliberately provoking" conflict by planning the visit.

"That statement is baseless," Minister Najib said in an interview. "If we had even one percent doubt about our control of the city, we wouldn't invite the Prime Minister. We have complete confidence in our forces to guarantee his safety."

He further stated that SSC-Khaatumo's forces are well-equipped and prepared to host not just the Prime Minister, but any federal leader, rejecting any suggestion that the region is unstable or insecure.

Earlier this week, Somaliland's Minister warned that the visit would be seen as an act of provocation and could have consequences. He reiterated that Las Anod remains part of Somaliland's territory and suggested Somalia was exporting its internal political crisis.

In response, Minister Najib accused Somaliland of being a "source of insecurity in the Horn of Africa," stating that any escalation would be Somaliland's responsibility.

Las Anod, historically a contested city, was under Somaliland's control until early 2023, when a widespread civilian uprising led to the retreat of Somaliland forces. Since then, SSC-Khaatumo has taken control, aligning itself with Somalia's Federal Government and demanding official statehood recognition.

The region remains politically fragile. Puntland, which borders Sool, also claims ties to parts of the area and has previously expressed discontent with federal outreach to SSC-Khaatumo.