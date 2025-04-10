Zimbabwean Girls Rights Advocate Wins Global Humanitarian Award

9 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Theseus Shambare

Shamwari Yemwanasikana director, Ms Ekenia Chifamba, has been awarded the prestigious Silver Prize in the Humanitarian Impact category at the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards.

The recognition was announced in a press release issued by the organisation.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana (SYS) is a community-based, non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting, protecting and advancing the rights and empowerment of the girl child.

The award celebrates Ms Chifamba's exceptional efforts to uplift the lives of girls and young women in Zimbabwe through Shamwari Yemwanasikana's innovative programmes and advocacy initiatives.

Under her leadership, the organisation has implemented a range of interventions aimed at empowering young women and promoting gender equality.

The Women Changing the World Awards honour women making significant strides in fields such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership and health innovation.

The awards are supported by Dr Tererai Trent -- renowned scholar and humanitarian and Oprah Winfrey's all-time favourite guest -- who emphasised the global importance of women's empowerment.

"These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all," said Dr Trent.

"The rising of women is the awakening of everybody."

