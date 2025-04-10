Ethiopia's Right to Sea Access Must Advance With 'Diplomatic, Legal Clarity' - National Security Council

Addis Abeba — In a statement issued following its meeting today, Ethiopia's National Security Council, which is led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and comprises of senior army, police and intelligence officials, said that the country's diplomatic efforts to secure access to the sea must move forward with the diplomatic and legal clarity and direction already established.

The Council noted that the secure access to the sea is central to safeguarding national interests and called for sustained momentum in asserting Ethiopia's strategic rights through legal, diplomatic, and peaceful means.

"The diplomatic, legal, and peaceful initiatives launched to assert Ethiopia's right to access to the sea must continue with the clarity and direction already established," the Council stated.

The Council also praised Ethiopia's "expanding diplomatic footprint" and reiterated the country's commitment to regional integration and peace.

"Ethiopia affirms that its position - aimed at promoting stability in the Horn of Africa, fostering development, and resolving conflicts peacefully - is key to lasting peace and progress," the statement said.

Reviews of the broader context - including the volatile situation in the Horn of Africa, the shifting global political and economic landscape, and the level of development Ethiopia aspires to reach - indicated all of which require "heightened attention."

This position comes amid a broader assessment of the country's national, regional, and global landscape, according to the Council, which highlighted ongoing "reforms, growing international support, and improvements in national peace and stability" as key indicators of Ethiopia's progress.

"Ethiopia is accelerating its journey toward peace and prosperity," the statement said, adding that "reforms that have already begun are being consolidated" and "efforts to safeguard national interests are yielding results."

Addressing domestic areas affected by conflict-related crises, the Council said "tireless" works were being done in conflict-affected Amhara, and Oromia regions, while in the Tigray region, even though the people of Tigray have not yet fully attained the peace they seek due to the destructive agendas of certain actors, the government's efforts to resolve the war in the region peacefully have enabled the people to "begin experiencing relief."

However, the Council admitted that "challenges remain", especially from groups "that continue to pursue their interests through force" especially in the Amhara and Oromia regions.

The government's actions to uphold the rule of law and promote peaceful paths "have yielded tangible results"...the Council said, and praised some elements of "armed actors who have chosen the path of peace and laid down their weapons."

"Regional security structures have been strengthened. Economic activities are resuming in a planned and organized manner. The movement of goods and people have reached an improved level."

However, the Council warned against what it labeled as "domestic and foreign actors" attempting to destabilize the country through "violence, disinformation, and economic sabotage."

"These actors reject dialogue and negotiation... They exploit legal political platforms for illegal acts, manipulate religious institutions, and coordinate their efforts to destabilize the country," the Council said, without mentioning names.

The Council admitted that it has reviewed entities that continue to pursue their interests through force, "particularly those that have emerged in the post-conflict context".

"Though they differ in form, they operate domestically and abroad, perceiving their own areas as uniquely victimized. They reject dialogue and negotiation. Their hallmark is using violence, traps, sabotage, extortion, smuggling, and illegal trade to impose their will by force. With destruction as their shared objective, they coordinate their efforts to destabilize. They exploit legal political platforms for illegal acts, use disgruntled political figures to foment unlawful political activity, and manipulate existing governance gaps within religious institutions to incite unrest."

In response, the Council said "a directive has been issued to strengthen legal, financial, and security institutions in coordination with law enforcement to address organized crimes and protect the national economy."

Combating "organized economic crimes and their perpetrators, and bringing them to justice is an action that must be taken without delay," the Council warned. It pledged as essential to "strengthen legal and institutional frameworks that prevent and regulate the illegal movement of people, goods, and weapons from all directions." To that end, the Council said a strategic directive has been established for financial, economic, and administrative institutions to coordinate with security agencies "to take the necessary administrative and legal measures."

It vowed that the peace and stability of the country are "irreversible," and "Ethiopia's regional, national, and international role continues to grow."