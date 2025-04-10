Rwanda: Ecole Belge De Kigali Ordered to End Belgian Education Programme

9 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jessica Agasaro

The Ministry of Education has officially instructed the Ecole Belge de Kigali to discontinue its Belgian education programme by September 2025.

The order, communicated in an April 8 letter to the school leadership, follows the Rwandan government's decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Belgium in March and Rwanda Governance Board's public notice of March 27, which prohibits all faith-based and non-governmental organizations in Rwanda from cooperating with Belgium and its affiliated entities.

ALSO READ: Rwandan regulator asks NGOs, church to end cooperation with Belgium

In the letter seen by The New Times, the Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana tells the school director and president of the parents committee that "effective September 2025, your school must cease implementation of the Belgian education program currently in place."

Nsengimana advised the school to "begin making the necessary arrangements to transition to an alternative education program" for the academic year 2025-2026.

ALSO READ: Kagame warns Belgium against undermining Rwanda's progress

A spokesperson of the 60-year-old school told The New Times on Wednesday morning that it was "too early" to comment on the ministry's decision and the alternatives the school would consider to replace the Belgian education programme.

"We are still holding internal meetings to determine what the next steps will be," the school official said, promising to communicate any new information that might be available.

ALSO READ: Ecole Belge marks golden jubilee

An official from the ministry said that they would facilitate the school in the transition.

"The Ministry of Education is providing advisory and technical support to École Belge de Kigali to ensure a smooth and effective transition to an alternative education program," Jean-Claude Hashikineza, the Director General of Education Communications said in written responses to The New Times.

"The Ministry is committed to protecting the interests of learners during this transition. We are working closely with the school's leadership to provide timely guidance and support, ensuring that students continue to receive a quality education with minimal disruption."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.