Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Legitimacy Challenger Musengezi Arrested, Press Conference Disrupted

DISGRUNTLED Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday after two unidentified men, posing as vendors, violently disrupted his press conference.

Musengezi was about to begin addressing the media when the masked men stormed the venue and grabbed his notes, throwing the event into chaos.

The men concealed their identities using face masks, hats, and reflective bibs.

"This is not how you do it," Musengezi said as he attempted to remove one of the men's masks.

Shortly after the disruption, officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police arrived at the scene, arrested Musengezi and took him into custody.

The charges against him remain unclear but Musengezi has previously clashed with Zanu PF leadership when he challenged Mnangagwa's presidency.

He argued Mnangagwa was not the legitimate leader of the ruling Zanu PF party claiming that he was not properly elected in 2017 through a central committee meeting orchestrated by unknown individuals during the 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.