Zimbabwe: NPA Declines to Prosecute Manicaland Man Accused of Insulting Mnangagwa

9 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has declined to prosecute a Manicaland man who was accused of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, stating that change was coming on March 31 2025.

Alfred Ngonidzashe Machakaire who was represented by Leonard Chigadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) had spent 36 days in custody.

He was accused of undermining the authority of the President.

The NPA declined his prosecution for lack of criminality.

According to prosecutors, Machakaire undermined authority of and insulted President Mnangagwa when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, the ruling ZANU PF political party Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency in Makoni District in Manicaland, who was drinking beer at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where he allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him some beer.

"Chidemo reportedly told Machakaire that he did not have some money to buy him beer and this did not go down well with him and he started shouting at the ZANU PF political party Councillor," said the ZLHR.

It was alleged that he uttered the following words; "You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country."

According to prosecutors, Machakaire acted unlawfully when he allegedly uttered the insulting words and also praised Geza, a veteran of the liberation war and a ZANU PF political party central committee member, who was recently expelled from the ruling political party, after opposing manoeuvres to amend the Constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond two terms.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.