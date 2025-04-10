Zimbabwe: NPA Declines to Prosecute Manicaland Man Accused of Insulting Mnangagwa

The National Prosecuting Authority ( NPA) has declined to prosecute a Manicaland man who was accused of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, stating that change was coming on March 31 2025.

Alfred Ngonidzashe Machakaire who was represented by Leonard Chigadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) had spent 36 days in custody.

He was accused of undermining the authority of the President.

The NPA declined his prosecution for lack of criminality.

According to prosecutors, Machakaire undermined authority of and insulted President Mnangagwa when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, the ruling ZANU PF political party Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency in Makoni District in Manicaland, who was drinking beer at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where he allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him some beer.

"Chidemo reportedly told Machakaire that he did not have some money to buy him beer and this did not go down well with him and he started shouting at the ZANU PF political party Councillor," said the ZLHR.

It was alleged that he uttered the following words; "You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country."

According to prosecutors, Machakaire acted unlawfully when he allegedly uttered the insulting words and also praised Geza, a veteran of the liberation war and a ZANU PF political party central committee member, who was recently expelled from the ruling political party, after opposing manoeuvres to amend the Constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond two terms.