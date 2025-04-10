Lesotho: Tsatsanyane Brothers Finally Granted Bail

OUTSPOKEN Democratic Congress (DC) Member of Parliament, Mokherane Tsatsanyane, and his brother, Moorosi Tsatsanyane, breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when High Court Judge, Fumane Khabo, granted them M10 000 bail each.

The duo, along with their employee, Thupa Suoane, stands accused of the attempted murder of Lesotho Public Motor Transport Company co-director, Tšepang Phangoa, on 7 March 2025.

They were formally charged by Central Chief Magistrate 'Matankiso Nthunya on 12 March 2025 and remanded in custody. According to the charge sheet, they cocked, pointed, and fired a gun at Mr Phangoa on 7 March.

Additionally, they face charges of assault and causing "public terror" by carrying firearms in a public space with the intent to intimidate.

Their bail application was initially set for 17 March 2025 but was postponed after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane, opposed their release. This delay allowed DPP Motinyane time to file opposing papers, and the matter was finally heard yesterday.

During the hearing, their lawyer, Advocate Tebalo Putsoane, argued that his clients were businessmen whose enterprises could collapse if they remained in custody. He contended that the DPP had failed to provide evidence of how Mokherane and Moorosi might interfere with state witnesses.

He further argued that the Crown had not provided sufficient evidence to justify their continued detention, requesting that the court grants them M1 000 bail each, orders them to report to Maseru Central Charge Office every last Friday of the month, refrain from interfering with Crown witnesses,and stand trial to finality.

On behalf of the Crown, Adv Lehlanako Mofilikoane opposed the bail request, arguing that the accused posed a significant risk of witness interference. She said Mokherane had a pending assault case at the Maseru Magistrates' Court involving the same complainant, Mr Phangoa.

She reminded the court that Mokherane had previously been granted bail under the condition that he not interfere with Mr Phangoa, but had violated that condition.

"There is a high likelihood that the accused will interfere with the Crown witnesses because Phangoa is already involved in another pending case where Mokherane was charged with assaulting him," argued Adv Mofilikoane.

She further submitted that Section 109 (e) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act classifies attempted murder as a serious offense requiring exceptional circumstances to justify bail. According to her, the accused had failed to demonstrate such circumstances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Their absence from Parliament is not an exceptional circumstance but merely an ordinary personal inconvenience."

After hearing both arguments, Justice Khabo adjourned the session for an hour to prepare her ruling. Upon return, she granted bail, ruling that there were no exceptional circumstances warranting continued detention.

She ordered Mokherane and Moorosi to each pay M10 000 bail deposit and secure surety of M10 000. Suoane, however, was released on his own recognisance (free bail).

The Tsatsanyane brothers' feud with Mr Phangoa stems from their attempt to take over the Lesotho Public Motor Transport Company. Their late father, Moeketsi Chaltin Tsatsanyane, was a co-director of the company alongside Mr Phangoa, who became the sole director after his passing. The Tsatsanyane brothers have since sought to wrest control from Mr Phangoa.

In December 2022, Moorosi had initially sided with Mr Phangoa, leading the courts to bar the Tsatsanyane brothers from company premises. However, Mokherane later defied the court order, forcefully entering the premises while wielding a firearm.

Mokherane, Moorosi and Suoane's case remains pending before the Maseru Magistrates Court.