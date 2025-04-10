Ethiopia: Nigerian Military Delegation Visits Ethiopian Federal Police Reform Initiatives

9 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — A Nigerian Military Resource Center delegation has visited the Ethiopian Federal Police Headquarter to engage in bilateral discussions and observe ongoing reform initiatives.

Dejene Bekele, Assistant Commissioner and Acting Head of the Ethiopian Federal Police International Relations and Cooperation Department, has warmly received the delegation.

During the visit, Dejene provided an overview of the institution's operations and ongoing efforts.

The delegation had the opportunity to tour various police vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, including modern communication digital radios, a command control center, the live tip reception service (991), the Citizen Participation App (EFPApp), state-of-the-art cameras, and other security equipment.

According to the information from the Ethiopian Federal police, the delegation members expressed their satisfaction with the visit and extended their gratitude to the senior leadership.

