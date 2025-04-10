Malawi: 'We Were Thrown Away Like Trash' - Malawians Cry Foul Over Mass Dismissals At Project Hope Namibia

Over 3,000 Malawian workers are demanding justice after being unlawfully and brutally cast aside by Project Hope Namibia-Malawi (PHN-MW), despite a clear directive from the United States Government (USG) not to terminate contracts.

PHN-MW, an implementing partner of the Ana ndi a Chinyamata Patsogolo (ANAPA) project--funded by USAID-PEPFAR--has come under fire for what ex-employees are calling "blatant discrimination, abuse of power, and financial injustice."

A Ruthless Mass Termination

In January 2025, the USG issued a "stop work" order, temporarily pausing project activities pending a review. Importantly, the order did not authorize contract terminations. But within a mere seven days, PHN-MW management axed over 3,000 employees, citing lack of funds.

Only the elite few--the Senior Leadership Team (SLT)--were spared, including the Chief of Party, reportedly earning MK21 million per month, while ordinary staff earning MK200,000 were shown the door without a second thought.

"They said there was no money to pay us--but somehow, they're still drawing massive salaries while we can't even buy food for our families," one dismissed staff member told Nyasa Times.

Unpaid Salaries, Broken Promises, and Labour Violations

PHN-MW promised to pay workers up to March 10th, yet staff have received only half of their February salary and nothing for March. According to Malawi's labour laws, all dues must be settled within seven days of termination--a requirement PHN-MW has brazenly ignored.

To make matters worse, ex-staff say PHN-MW hasn't remitted pension contributions since December 2024, further deepening their sense of betrayal and financial ruin.

Donor Reinstates Project -- But Staff Left in the Cold

On March 24, 2025, the USG lifted the suspension and authorized all implementing partners to resume work. Other organizations--including Baylor, Lighthouse, FHI360, and Partners in Hope--reinstated their staff.

But PHN-MW refused.

Instead, the organization told former employees they must reapply for their jobs, despite being unlawfully dismissed in the first place. Many now suspect a deliberate scheme to block former workers in favor of "preferred candidates."

Silencing the Victims

PHN-MW management has been accused of taking drastic steps to silence dissent, including:

Shutting down staff emails

Locking official WhatsApp groups

Refusing to answer questions or hold transparent meetings

Meanwhile, rumours are swirling that PHN-MW may have diverted funds to pay suppliers--such as those for vehicle and equipment hire--while workers go unpaid.

"We Demand Justice!"

Former employees are now calling for urgent intervention from:

USAID and the US Embassy

Malawi Labour Authorities

Independent Auditors

Their demands are clear:

Immediate payment of all outstanding salaries and benefits

Reinstatement of contracts, now that the project is back

A full investigation into PHN-MW's financial management and ethical conduct

"Where is the justice?" cried one former employee. "We were tossed out like garbage, left to starve, while top executives keep cashing in. Is this what USAID stands for?"

Silence from the Top

Attempts to reach Dr. Endale, PHN-MW's Chief of Party, were unsuccessful. He did not respond to calls or messages, fueling further frustration among former employees.

As the scandal unfolds, the question remains: How long will Malawi's workers be treated as disposable tools in the hands of foreign-funded institutions?