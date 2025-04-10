Ethiopia: National Security Council Affirms Remarkable Progress in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's National Security Council has announced significant progress in wide-ranging spheres despite the various challenges facing the country.

In a statement released today, the council reviewed the national, regional, and global situations of the country, emphasizing notable strides toward prosperity in the face of challenges.

The reform has led to tangible results in overcoming political, economic, social, and diplomatic challenges, noting the country's growing presence in international forums, it added.

As a result, financial and economic supports have been secured from international institutions, significantly aiding the reform efforts.

The council also reported consistent improvements in peace, with the public showing resilience in resisting those inciting conflict.

"Ethiopia is accelerating its journey toward peace and prosperity," the statement read, adding that ongoing reforms are being consolidated and efforts to protect national interests are proving fruitful.

In particular, the government's firm commitment to peaceful resolutions has brought substantial relief to Tigray region, where services have been restored and infrastructures rebuilt following the peace agreement, the statement emphasized.

The council also noted that progress is being made in the other conflict-affected regions, Amhara and Oromia, despite the challenges from violent groups seeking to advance their interests through force.

Moreover, the council called on the Ethiopian people to strengthen their efforts in upholding peace and revealed that the number of militants choosing the path of peace is steadily increasing, and societal participation is crucial in guiding them back to peaceful lives.

The path of violence has proven ineffective, the council underscored, urging those involved in violence, knowingly or unknowingly, to join the peaceful dialogue.

The council expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by security institutions in maintaining peace and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting their efforts until Ethiopia achieves full prosperity.

Furthermore, it thanked the international community for its contributions to Ethiopia's peace and development initiatives.

On a broader scale, the council addressed regional and global challenges, including shifts in the global economy, terrorism, and instability in neighboring countries and emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to safeguard Ethiopia's access to sea and to strengthen its role in the Horn of Africa.

As Ethiopia progresses toward prosperity, the council is confident that the ongoing reforms, strengthened security, and diplomatic achievements will further contribute to the country's stability and growing influence both regionally and globally.

The council reiterated that Ethiopia will continue playing a critical role in ensuring regional economic and social development, reducing tensions, and resolving conflicts peacefully.

Finally, "the prosperity of our country is inevitable," the statement underscored. "The achievements we've made so far testify to this reality. Our reforms are bearing fruit, challenges are being overcome, and obstacles are being resolved."