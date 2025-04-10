Liberian News - Govt Gears Up for Overhead Bridge Project

Ongoing efforts by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to begin the process of relocating all its assets, including high-tension and distribution lines that are in the right way of the construction of two overpasses along Tubman Boulevard show that the government is gearing up to begin the project the soonest.

The overpass construction project aims to improve traffic flow and transportation infrastructure in the area.

Team of LEC employees are currently diagramming and identifying new sites to relocate removed poles and high-tension lines along the Tubman Boulevard, not too far from the Ministerial Complex.

Our reporter who visited the scene said the intensity of the work bespeaks that the team is working on a timeline to complete the work, to allow the overhead bridge project get underway.

The relocation is classified as a necessary step aimed at ensuring that the construction of the overpasses does not interfere with existing electrical infrastructure, ensuring both safety and efficient construction.

In October 2024, the Liberian Government initiated demolitions along Tubman Boulevard in Monrovia to clear the way for the construction of two overhead bridges, with the Ministry of Public Works commencing final payments to property owners within the right-of-way.

The demolition exercise was in preparation for the construction of the country's first overhead bridges on Tubman Boulevard near the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and SKD Boulevard Junction, respectively.

The exercise, spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Works, is intended to clear structures along the pathway. The move is to ease traffic flow and improve the country's infrastructure.