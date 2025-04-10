South Africa: Magistrate Grants Bail in Zanzou Sexual Assault Case - South African News Briefs - April 10, 2025

Magistrate Grants Bail in Zanzou Sexual Assault Case

Magistrate Ernest Mbembele granted R10,000 bail to a 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker accused in the Zanzou night club assault case, ruling that he had demonstrated it was in the interest of justice to release him, reports EWN. The accused, who cannot be named as he is due for more identity parades, was arrested after videos surfaced showing young men being sexually violated at the Pretoria night club. During his bail argument, he claimed his family depended on him financially. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the magistrate said the accused's personal circumstance, including his role as a financial provider for his wife and children, outweighed the severity of the crime, the risk of absconding, the strength of the State's case, and concerns for his safety.

Report Reveals 'Serious Irregularities' in George Building Collapse

Noxolo Kiviet, chairperson of the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), said that justice had not yet been served for the families who lost loved ones in the George building collapse, which claimed 34 lives in May 2024. Kiviet joined Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane in Pretoria during the release of a report into the building tragedy. Kiviet said that the findings revealed serious irregularities before and during the construction of the multi-storey building. She said that no arrests had been made and, the comprehensive report would guide steps toward ensuring accountability and help bring justice to the grieving families.

Life Sentence for Man Who Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Mpumalanga

The Belfast Regional Court in Mpumalanga sentenced 26-year-old Sifiso Mokoena to life imprisonment for raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in July 2020 while she collected firewood in Waterval Boven, reports IOL. According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, Mokoena had threatened the victim with a firearm before assaulting her. After his arrest, Mokoena was denied bail, and the case was transferred to the Belfast court, where he was convicted on April 8, 2025. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered the seizure of his firearm licenses.

