Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Man Found in Possession of Ivory Slapped With Mandatory Nine-Year Jail Term

10 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A MAN from Chiredzi, Lowveld, in Masvingo province, has been sentenced to the mandatory maximum nine-year jail sentence after his conviction for unlawful possession of an elephant tusk.

Accused person, Robert Lithlathla aged 58 was arraigned before the Chiredzi Magistrates Court facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

The State case is that on March 25, 2025, game rangers from Gonarezhou National Park received information to the effect that Lithlathla was in possession of ivory.

Armed with that intelligence, the rangers teamed up with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and proceeded to Davata Market, where accused person was found with the ivory stashed in a sack that was tied to his motorcycle's carrier.

The law enforcement agents identified themselves before demanding to search the luggage. They conducted the search and recovered an unmarked elephant tusk weighing 3,5 kilogrammes and an Eland horn, both with a combined value of US$55,000.

Accused person failed to produce a permit allowing him to be in possession of parts of the wildlife.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.