Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Man Found in Possession of Ivory Slapped With Mandatory Nine-Year Jail Term

A MAN from Chiredzi, Lowveld, in Masvingo province, has been sentenced to the mandatory maximum nine-year jail sentence after his conviction for unlawful possession of an elephant tusk.

Accused person, Robert Lithlathla aged 58 was arraigned before the Chiredzi Magistrates Court facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

The State case is that on March 25, 2025, game rangers from Gonarezhou National Park received information to the effect that Lithlathla was in possession of ivory.

Armed with that intelligence, the rangers teamed up with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and proceeded to Davata Market, where accused person was found with the ivory stashed in a sack that was tied to his motorcycle's carrier.

The law enforcement agents identified themselves before demanding to search the luggage. They conducted the search and recovered an unmarked elephant tusk weighing 3,5 kilogrammes and an Eland horn, both with a combined value of US$55,000.

Accused person failed to produce a permit allowing him to be in possession of parts of the wildlife.