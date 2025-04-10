South Africa: Environmental Justice Organisations Question Viability Of Mossel Bay Oil And Gas Plans

As Earth Month unfolds, The Green Connection and Natural Justice are speaking out against yet another push to expand fossil fuel development — despite mounting evidence that such projects accelerate climate change and destroy ecosystems. On 4 April 2025, the organisations officially objected to an application for exploratory oil and gas surveys in Blocks 9 and 11B/12B of the Outeniqua Basin, raising concerns over environmental damage, community impacts, and economic sustainability. Notably, TotalEnergies EP South Africa (TotalEnergies) has already abandoned the project, yet Main Street 1549 (Pty) Ltd – a largely unknown player in the oil and gas space – is now taking over the project. But, at what cost to South Africans?

The Green Connection's Strategic Lead, Liziwe McDaid, says that she questions the move. She says, "If a global giant like TotalEnergies deems the project too costly and risky, on what basis should South Africans believe that Main Street is up to the task? If TotalEnergies, with all its resources, has pulled out, we have to ask, is this project even viable and are previous concerns now being ignored? But more importantly, why does government continue to make decisions which appear to prioritise short term profits over longer term economic sustainability. When will we finally prioritise good governance in order to prioritise justice in the just transition to sustainable energy?"

The Mossel Bay coast is home to one of the world's fastest ocean currents, making it highly vulnerable to oil spills. Beyond the technical difficulties, the real threat lies in what happens if something goes wrong. A spill here could devastate South Africa's marine biodiversity, disrupt fisheries, and harm coastal tourism – industries that sustain thousands of livelihoods from Mossel Bay to Cape Town and all the way up the West Coast.

"The government and corporations claim this project will create jobs, but the truth is these projects create only a handful of highly specialised jobs while displacing thousands of sustainable, long-term livelihoods. And let's not forget, even if oil is discovered, first extraction would likely only happen in 2035. By then, global markets will likely have moved away from fossil fuels, and South Africa will be left with stranded assets," McDaid explains. "This isn't just about the environment; it's about the livelihoods of thousands of small-scale fishers, tourism operators, and coastal businesses who rely on clean and healthy oceans. A spill could wipe out entire industries."

Senior Legal Fellow at Natural Justice, Rantsho Moraka warns, "The government cannot claim to support climate action while simultaneously approving fossil fuel projects that could harm South Africans in the long run. Climate disasters are worsening – floods, droughts, and storms are already displacing people and threatening food security. Our government must start making decisions that align with long-term sustainability and people's constitutional rights. Yet, the government continues to entertain fossil fuel projects that threaten the very communities that they are under a constitutional obligation to protect and support."

The world's leaders are being compelled by climate science and international law to urgently divest from fossil fuels. Oil and gas wells will eventually dry up – then what happens to the workers, communities, and infrastructure dependent on them? Instead of leaving people stranded in an uncertain future, South Africa should invest now in a just energy transition – one that ensures job and food security, economic resilience, and energy access for all.

The Green Connection's Warren Blouw says, "With a Government of National Unity, we had hoped for the opportunity for some kind of leadership reset, where new decision-makers break free from past fossil fuel dependency. We urgently need decision-makers who see the value – for all citizens – of a sustainable, just, and economically sound energy strategy, and are willing to commit to it. This means ensuring that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are thorough, transparent, and align with constitutional rights – including the rights of future generations to a safe and liveable planet. Even if our government ignores the global trend, the world is moving away from fossil fuels. Soon, there will be no market left for South African oil and gas."

"The science is clear : to combat climate change, we must stop all new fossil fuel projects. South Africa cannot afford another year of outdated, short-sighted energy decisions because these have resulted in disruptive loadshedding and unaffordable, inaccessible electricity. As we enter the second quarter of 2025, we must ask: are we repeating the same mistakes or are we shifting toward real solutions?" says Blouw.

"A just transition is not just an environmental issue – it is an economic and social justice imperative," McDaid emphasises. "If we act now, we can build a future where more South Africans have secure jobs in sustainable sectors, building resilient communities that live in harmony with the Earth, using our shared resources in responsible ways. For this we need a government that prioritises people over profit."

The Green Connection says, "South Africa stands at a crossroads – continue down the path of short-term fossil fuel profits that only benefit a few or embrace a just, people-centred energy transition that secures long-term sustainability. We call on leaders, especially in this moment of political change, to reject harmful offshore drilling and prioritise a future powered by clean energy. Because the real question is not just who is pushing these projects, but why are they still on the table?"

Affected small-scale fishers from Mossel Bay and up the West Coast are also concerned:

Chairperson of Greater Kwa-Nonqaba Development Forum (GKwaDF), Bongani Swartbooi says, "Public participation should be inclusive and transparent. The rushed and selective approach taken by SLR undermines the very essence of community engagement. The Draft Scoping Report cannot be accepted under these conditions – it must be redone with genuine input from all affected communities. It is unacceptable that only certain communities were prioritised in this process. True public participation means ensuring that all voices are heard, not just those that are convenient. The Greater Kwa-Nonqaba Development Forum stands firm in demanding a fair and inclusive approach."

Small-scale fisher from Mossel Bay, Osborn Jansen says, "Our ocean is our livelihood, culture, and heritage. The way we see it is, oil and gas companies are coming here to destroy our natural habitats, with no consideration of those who live and depend on it."

Ernest Titus of Lamberts Bay Small-Scale Fishers says, "What is disheartening is that these big oil and gas companies are not doing all this oil and gas exploration, in their own oceans, they just want to destroy ours - for profit"

George Johnson of West Coast Guriqua San Counsel Head of Fisheries says, "Our ocean is our livelihood and cultural inheritance. To us, it more than just water – it sustains us spiritually but also economically. These oil and gas companies want to put that all at risk. We say "No!" to all of this, because we all know that there are other alternative sources they can explore. We call on all our young people to stand up and protect our ocean, because once it is gone it will be gone forever. We need a more ethical and inclusive public participation and approach to all this."

Andries Booysen of Kleinbegin Fishing Co-op in Elandsbaai says, "The sea is our source of sustenance, it has been in our past, is in our present and should also be protected so it can be in our future too. We do not want all this oil and gas in our coastal towns and oceans."