Malawi: Would Atupele Muluzi's 2025 Presidential Ambitions Help or Hurt Malawi?

As Malawi braces for the pivotal 2025 general elections, the political arena is abuzz with familiar faces eyeing the top seat. Among them is Atupele Muluzi, leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and son of former President Bakili Muluzi. While his ambition is no surprise, it raises a serious question: Is another presidential run by Atupele in Malawi's best interest--or even in the UDF's?

A closer look at Atupele's political journey, the UDF's crumbling legacy, and the current political climate suggests that this bid may be more about personal legacy than national progress. Simply put, the UDF stands to gain far more by rebuilding its parliamentary strength than gambling on a presidential race it is almost certain to lose.

The Rise and Fall of the UDF: A Legacy in Decline

In the 1990s, the UDF was a powerhouse that championed the end of one-party rule and ushered in a new era. Under Bakili Muluzi, it secured 85 seats in 1994 and peaked at 93 in 1999. But its fall was just as dramatic. Bingu wa Mutharika's 2005 exit to form the DPP triggered mass defections, crippling the party's base.

Since then, the UDF has become a political shadow of its former self. By 2009, its seats in Parliament dropped to 17. Under Atupele's leadership from 2012, the downward spiral continued: 13.7% in the 2014 presidential race, 4.67% in 2019, and a diminished presence in Parliament. In the 2020 rerun election, he played second fiddle to Peter Mutharika--and still lost.

Atupele Muluzi: The Legacy That Won't Let Go

Atupele Muluzi is no stranger to high-profile politics. He has held cabinet positions in multiple administrations, but his political relevance remains tightly bound to his father's legacy. That legacy, while once hailed, is now tainted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

His association with an era marked by financial scandals casts a long shadow. Even if Atupele himself hasn't been directly implicated in wrongdoing, voters are increasingly skeptical of dynastic politics. In a time when anti-corruption sentiment is at an all-time high, his surname could be more of a liability than an asset.

Moreover, his track record as UDF leader doesn't inspire confidence. Over a decade at the helm, and the party has only shrunk--politically, financially, and ideologically.

The UDF Today: A Party on Life Support

The UDF's financial woes, shrinking support base, and poor electoral performance point to a party in disarray. It now lacks the organizational muscle, national appeal, and strategic direction needed to run a meaningful presidential campaign. Even in its stronghold--the Southern Region--its influence is fading. Atupele's loss of his once-safe Machinga seat speaks volumes.

While the party has a policy platform addressing food security, energy, and corruption, the public is unlikely to forget that these were the same issues the UDF struggled to handle in power. And with no fresh faces or bold new ideas, the party risks becoming irrelevant.

A Crowded Field and a Narrow Path

With the MCP and DPP poised to dominate the 2025 race, Atupele's presidential bid looks like a long shot. Recent Afrobarometer surveys show the public is deeply disillusioned with the economy and governance--but that discontent is more likely to shift votes between the two major parties than boost the UDF.

In this landscape, the UDF could play kingmaker--if it had any real parliamentary clout. Instead, it risks being a noisy but inconsequential player. Without a serious base or a clear path to victory, Atupele's run may stretch already thin resources and further damage the party's credibility.

The Smarter Move: Rebuild, Don't Run

It's time for Atupele Muluzi to make a bold, strategic decision: Step aside from the 2025 presidential race and focus on reviving the UDF from the ground up. The party's long-term survival depends on it.

Malawi needs strong, diverse voices in Parliament--not another legacy campaign chasing lost glory. By pouring energy into winning more seats, building alliances, and cultivating fresh leadership, the UDF can begin to reclaim relevance.

The 2025 elections should be a turning point--not for Atupele's ambition, but for the UDF's reinvention.