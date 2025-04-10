South Africa: Deputy Minister Pays Visit to Family of Alleged Sexual Violence Victim

The days of sexual predators roaming the streets should be a thing of the past, says Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong.

The Deputy Minister said this during his visit to the family of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Ipelegeng Township, Schweizer Reneke in the North West.

"We are encouraged that despite the matter being reported in December 2024, an arrest has finally been affected. The days of sexual predators roaming on our streets should be a thing of the past," the Deputy Minster said.

The Deputy Minister also expressed concerns on the failure of the police to act swiftly in a case that constitute a direct violation of the rights of the child while also describing the alleged incident as barbaric and diabolical.

He is expected to engage Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on his concerns and observations made during engagements with law enforcement agencies.

The Deputy Minister will also engage the Minister of Social Development on psychosocial support for the alleged victim and her family.

Morolong was accompanied by the Provincial leadership of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) represented by the Provincial Chairperson and Provincial Secretary, Tshepo Khoza and Mogomotsi Mosheshe respectively.

The Deputy Minister and SANCO leadership also visited the local Ipelegeng police station.