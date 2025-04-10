Nigerian Online Newspaper WikkiTimes Bounces Back After Protracted Downtime, Blames Cyber-Attacks

"We're unperturbed. We're undeterred and we're determined to continue to hold power to account...," the managing editor said.

The management of WikkiTimes, an accountability news platform focused on northern Nigeria, has reported that its website experienced cyber-attacks and was taken offline on 8 April.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, WikkiTImes managing editor Aminu Adamu said the platform started experiencing the attacks on Monday and swiftly notified its technical team about it.

According to Mr Adamu, the platform eventually went down, and the technical team was only able to restore it in the early hours of Wednesday.

"It's really sad that people are targeting us because of the work we do. But the good news is that our work is really giving some people somewhere sleepless nights.

'Undaunted'

"We're unperturbed. We're undeterred and we're determined to continue to hold power to account whether it's political leaders, traditional or religious leaders, we'll keep doing our job honestly in the interest of our people and humanity," Mr Adamu said.

Mr Adamu said the latest incident was not the outlet's first time it had been targeted.

He said the attack might have been triggered by its reports which didn't go down well with some people."

"Again, we also published many stories including investigations that were unpalatable to authorities especially in Bauchi State. So, this might be the consequences of such reports, but we aren't sure," the managing editor said.

He added that the cyber-attack is a sign that the outlet was making waves and giving some people a headache. He further asserted that despite the attack, WikkiTimes would keep "doing its job in the interest of the people."

The editor of the Bauchi-based platform said despite the satisfaction the positive impact of the platform's works aimed at fostering democracy and transparency in the country offered, the effect of the attacks on it could be devastating.

"It's really sad. Sometimes you'll be demoralised but one has to prepare for such challenges because of the kinds of work we do," he said.

The platform's latest cyber-attack is the latest in the series of backlashes, including legal retributions, it has received following its critical reports.

In May 2024, the newspaper was sued following its story accusing Nigerian lawmaker Mansur Manu Soro, who represents Darazo-Ganjuwa in the House of Representatives, of using a briefcase company, Sahel Global Desert Energy Ltd, to carry out fictitious constituency projects worth millions of Naira.

Mr Soro has denied the allegations.

Reacting to the issue, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Nigerian authorities to discontinue the criminal proceedings against the journalists.

CPJ said that the government should reform the laws that criminalise the press.

"Nigerian journalists must be allowed to investigate allegations of corruption without fear of imprisonment," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo, in Nairobi. "The criminal proceedings against WikkiTimes journalists Haruna Mohammed Salisu and Yawale Adamu should never have ended up in court and should be discontinued without delay."

Recently, a popular Nigerian social media skit maker, Bello Galadanci, also known as Dan Bello, said he collaborated with WikkiTimes, which prides itself on as an accountability journalism newspaper, to expose financial irregularities allegedly linked to Abdullahi Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic religious group, Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS).

Meanwhile, JIBWIS denied the allegations in a statement posted on its Facebook page, describing them as false and misleading. The group accused Dan Bello of spreading misinformation to tarnish its leader's reputation.