Nigeria: Govt Begins Mandatory Training for Govt Agencies' CEOs

The 12th Batch of the Mandatory Training Programme (MTP) for Chief Executive Officers and Directors General of government parastatals and agencies has commenced at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Topo Badagry.

Declaring the training open, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the programme is a vital component of Pillar One (Capability Building and Talent Management) of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25).

She emphasised ASCON's strategic role as a key institution for public sector capacity development.

The HCSF noted that the training provides critical onboarding for CEOs and DGs, particularly those transitioning from diverse backgrounds, and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises accountability, meritocracy, and innovation in governance.

She also announced the introduction of Executive Master Classes, a follow-up programme to the MTP, aimed at equipping senior officials with strategic governance skills tailored to Nigeria's evolving public service landscape.

"The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure alignment with national development priorities," Walson-Jack was quoted as saying in a statement by Mrs Eno Olotu, the Director of Information and Public Relations in her office.

Reflecting on reform milestones from her first 100 days in office, Mrs Walson-Jack highlighted the launch of Service Wise GPT, the Compendium of Circulars (1995-date), and new frameworks on Mentorship, Reward and Recognition, and Consequence Management.

Underscoring the urgency of reform delivery, she directed ASCON to embed a dedicated session on FCSSIP-25 in all future MTPs to enhance alignment with national service delivery objectives.

"This training is not ceremonial, it is a strategic platform to build leadership competence, clarity, and confidence," she stated, urging participants to uphold ethical standards and drive public service transformation."

In her welcome remarks, Director General of ASCON, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, expressed appreciation for the HCSF's presence, noting it was the first time a serving head of service formally declared the MTP open since its inception in 2020.