Rwanda: Kwibuka31 - While We Need the World to Mournwith Us, Only Genuine Friends Are Welcome

As Rwanda marks the 31st commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, we are grateful for the support and show of solidarity extended to us by some members of the international community.

The presence of foreign dignitaries, embassies, and Friends of Rwanda in commemoration activities organized by our diaspora communities around the world sends a powerful message--that the memory of over one million lives lost continues to echo far beyond our borders.

Most importantly, the turnout at commemoration activities especially in African countries was impressive, and this is something we do not take for granted.

To those countries and individuals who have chosen to stand with us as we remember over one million of our loved ones who perished in the 100-day carnage, we thank you.

Your continued participation helps affirm our shared humanity and reinforces the global commitment to ensuring that such horrors never happen again. However, while gestures of mourning and solidarity are meaningful, truth must remain at the centre of remembrance.

We must be clear; it was the Genocide against the Tutsi. Anything less, anything vague or distorted, is not just historically inaccurate--it is an affront to the memory of the victims and a blow to the survivors still living with horrible scars 31 years later.

Over the years, some Western countries have deliberately chosen to mask or dilute the truth under the guise of neutrality or diplomacy. In doing so, they have undermined the very values of justice and remembrance they claim to uphold.

To those who still cannot bring themselves to call this genocide by its rightful name, we are okay without your so-called solidarity. Rwanda does not need performative sympathy wrapped in historical revisionism. We need genuine allies who recognise truth, stand for justice, and honour memory with integrity.

This Kwibuka season, let us move forward with those who are unafraid to speak the truth, those who understand that healing begins with honesty. In remembering the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi, let us honour them not only with silence and candles--but with words that reflect reality.

Truth matters. Memory matters. And for Rwanda, both are non-negotiable.